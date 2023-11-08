Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners: November 08 2023- 'Project Dolphin'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today's session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'Project Dolphin', National Games-2023, 'Bharat Organics' brand, ODI World Cup 2023 etc.

Nov 8, 2023
1. Who has become the first team to cross the mark of 200 medals in the National Games held in Goa- Maharashtra

2. With whom has the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare developed the Agriculture 24/7 platform – Wadhwani Institute

3. NATO has formally suspended the 'Cold War-Security Treaty', where is the headquarters of NATO- Brussels

4. Which player won the Paris Masters title in lawn tennis - Novak Djokovic

ALSO READ: Current Affairs Quiz: 08 November 2023- 'Bharat Organics' Brand

5. Who launched 'Bharat Organics' brand of National Cooperative Organics Limited- Amit Shah

6. Who has become the batsman to score the fastest double century in ODI World Cup history – Glenn Maxwell

7. Which state government has recently issued an order to implement 'Project Dolphin'- Tamil Nadu

8. Where is '2+2' 'Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue' being organized between India and America - New Delhi

