Current Affairs One Liners: November 08 2023- 'Project Dolphin'

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as 'Project Dolphin', National Games-2023, 'Bharat Organics' brand, ODI World Cup 2023 etc.
1. Who has become the first team to cross the mark of 200 medals in the National Games held in Goa- Maharashtra
2. With whom has the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare developed the Agriculture 24/7 platform – Wadhwani Institute
3. NATO has formally suspended the 'Cold War-Security Treaty', where is the headquarters of NATO- Brussels
4. Which player won the Paris Masters title in lawn tennis - Novak Djokovic
5. Who launched 'Bharat Organics' brand of National Cooperative Organics Limited- Amit Shah
6. Who has become the batsman to score the fastest double century in ODI World Cup history – Glenn Maxwell
7. Which state government has recently issued an order to implement 'Project Dolphin'- Tamil Nadu
8. Where is '2+2' 'Foreign and Defense Ministerial Dialogue' being organized between India and America - New Delhi