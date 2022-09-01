Current Affairs Quiz: 1 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 1 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Nutrition Week, biodiversity Conservation, and the first cervical cancer vaccine among others.

1. National Nutrition Week in India is celebrated in which month?

a) August

b) October

c) September

d) November

2. Government of India has signed an MoU with which country on biodiversity Conservation?

a) Nepal

b) Bhutan

c) Bangladesh

d) Singapore

3. Who have been named among a host of Star Indian Wrestlers named for World Senior Championships 2022?

a) Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Sakshi Malik

b) Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat

c) Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya

d) Yogeshwar Dutt and Vinesh Phogat

4. Which Indian cricketer has become the batsman with the highest average in T20I Cricket?

a) Rohit Sharma

b) Hardik Pandya

c) Kl Rahul

d) Virat Kohli

5. Which pharmaceutical company will launch India’s first cervical cancer vaccine?

a) Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

b) Zydus Lifesciences

c) Serum Institute of India

d) Glenmark Pharma Ltd

6. Which state has launched the ‘Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme’ for the welfare of the farmers?

a) Meghalaya

b) Arunachal Pradesh

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Maharashtra

7. Who has become the first player to score 3500 runs in T20I matches?

a) Martin Guptill

b) Rohit Sharma

c) Virat Kohli

d) Babar Azam

Answers

1.(c) September

National Nutrition Week is celebrated every year in India from September 1 to September 7 to raise awareness among the general public about the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition. The theme of National Nutrition Week this year is ‘Celebrate a World of Flavors’.

2.(a) Nepal

The Government of India has approved an MoU with the Government of Nepal on biodiversity conservation, as proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. It aims at strengthening and enhancing cooperation in the field of biodiversity conservation, forests, and climate change.

3.(b) Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat

Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a host of Star Indian wrestlers who have been named for the World Senior Championships 2022. It will be held in Belgrade, Serbia from September 10 to September 18, 2022. The Indian team was picked after the selection trials at SAI Training Centres in Lucknow and Sonepat.

4.(d) Virat Kohli

Indian batter Virat Kohli on August 31, 2022, became the player with the highest average in the T20I format of cricket. He accomplished his feat during his side’s Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Kohli has overtaken Pakistan’s batter Mohammed Rizwan.

5.(c) Serum Institute of India

India’s first homegrown vaccine for cervical cancer will soon be launched in the country. The vaccine will be the light in the path of managing cervical cancer which is the fourth most common cancer in women. The Serum Institute of India and the Department of Biotechnology will launch India’s first indigenously developed vaccine against Cervical Cancer.

6.(a) Meghalaya

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma launched Rural Backyard Piggery Scheme and said that it aims to ensure that the farmers earn a sustainable livelihood through the different livestock farming activities. Through the Piggery scheme, the state envisions addressing the shortage of pork supply.

7.(b) Rohit Sharma

Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma has become the first player to score 3500 runs in the history of T20I matches. He reached this landmark during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 while playing against Hong Kong. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill has scored 3,497 runs and Virat Kohli is placed in the third position with 3,343 runs.