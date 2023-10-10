Current Affairs Quiz: 10 October 2023- Operation Iron Sword

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams.

In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Operation Iron Sword etc.

1. The Government of India has started the residential education scheme 'Shreshtha' for which category of students?

(a) Scheduled Tribe

(b) Scheduled Caste

(c) Other Backward Classes

(d) For all categories of students

2. How many sites have been identified by the Culture Ministry for cleanliness across the country under the Special Cleanliness Campaign 3.0?

(a) 333

(b) 400

(c) 449

(d) 499

3. What code name has Israel given to its ongoing fight against Hamas?

(a) Operation Gaza

(b) Operation Iron Man

(c) Operation Iron Sword

(d) Operation Attack

4. Who has been appointed as Director (Industrial Systems & Products) of BHEL?

(a) Rajat Aggarwal

(b) Bani Verma

(c) Deepak Verma

(d) Ajay Kapoor

5. Who is the President of Tanzania who has become the first woman to receive an honorary doctorate degree from JNU?

(a) Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

(b) Cindy Kiro

(c) Susan Dougan

(d) Samia Suluhu Hasan

6. Who is the richest Indian according to Hurun India Rich List 2023?

(a) Gautam Adani

(b) Adar Poonawala

(c) Ratan Tata

(d) Mukesh Ambani

7. Who inaugurated the 'India NCX 2023' ceremony?

(a) Anurag Thakur

(b) Rahul Anand

(c) Ajay Kumar Sood

(d) Rajeev Sinha

Answer:-

1. (b) Scheduled Caste

For the socio-economic upliftment and comprehensive development of Scheduled Caste students, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched 'Residential Education Scheme for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas' (SHRESHTA). This scheme will be implemented in two different ways. Around 3,000 Scheduled Caste students, whose parents' annual income falls within the range of Rs 2.5 lakh, will be selected through a national level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year.

2. (c) 449

The Ministry of Culture has identified 449 sites across the country for cleanliness under the Special Cleanliness Campaign 3.0. The first phase of this campaign was run from September 15 to September 30, 2023. The second phase of Special Cleanliness Campaign 3.0 has been started from 02 October. Under the second phase, 449 sites have been identified across the country for cleanliness.

3. (c) Operation Iron Sword

Israel has named the ongoing fight against Hamas as Operation Iron Sword. Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that controls some areas of the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Strip is a 41 km (25 mi) long and 10 km wide area between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. About 2.3 million people live here, which is one of the highest population density areas in the world.

4. (b) Bani Verma

Public sector company Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has appointed Bani Verma as Director (Industrial Systems and Products) of the company. Earlier, Bani was heading the company's Electronics Division manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. BHEL is the largest power generation equipment manufacturer in the Indian central public sector.

5. (d) Samia Suluhu Hasan

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was awarded an honorary doctorate by Jawaharlal Nehru University, becoming the first woman to be honored with the honour. Samia is currently on her four-day visit to India. Tanzania is an East African country, its capital is Dodoma.

6. (d) Mukesh Ambani

According to Hurun India Rich List 2023, Mukesh Ambani has overtaken Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian. During this period, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has increased from ₹165,100 crore in 2014 to approximately ₹808,700 crore. Hurun India and 360 Wealth have recently released the 360 One Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023. Adani is in second place with assets worth ₹474,800 crore.

7. (c) Ajay Kumar Sood

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, inaugurated 'Bharat NCX 2023'. The second edition of the National Cyber ​​Security Exercise 2023 'Bharat NCX 2023' will be organized till 20th of this month. It is being organized by the National Security Council Secretariat and National Defense University.

