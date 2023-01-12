Current Affairs Quiz: 12 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Sur Sarita-Symphony, National Youth Day, and India’s first 5G-enabled drone.

1. The Grand cultural event Sur Sarita-Symphony of Ganga will be held in which city?

(a). Bhopal

(b). Pune

(c). Varanasi

(d). Haridwar

2. National Youth Day is celebrated to commemorate whose birth anniversary?

(a). Swami Vivekananda

(b). Bhagat Singh

(c). Rabindranath Tagore

(d). Jawahar Lal Nehru

3. ‘Kumarakom and Beypore’, which were selected under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme, are located in which state?

(a). Tamil Nadu

(b). Kerala

(c). Rajasthan

(d). Haryana

4. India’s first 5G-enabled drone has been developed by which company?

(a). Skylark Drones

(b). Teja Aerospace and Dynamics

(c). IG Drones

(d). Garuda Aerospace

5. Where does India stand in the Henley Passport Index for 2023?

(a). 80

(b). 81

(c). 84

(d). 85

6. Who has been selected as the new Chief Technologist of NASA?

(a). AC Charania

(b). Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

(c). Raja Chari

(d). Soumya Swaminathan

7. In which city did Union Minister Sonowal and Tripura CM inaugurate the School of Logistics, Waterways, and Communication?

(a). Guwahati

(b). Shillong

(c). Agartala

(d). Itanagar

Answer:-

1. (c). Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's most extended river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi on January 13, 2023. This luxury cruise will exhibit India's natural beauty, cultural richness, and spiritual splendor over the next 50 days and showcase India's potential for cruise tourism. Ministry of Culture will stage a significant curtain raiser cultural presentation 'Sur Sarita - Symphony of Ganga' on the eve of the commencement of the world's most extended river cruise in Varanasi.

2. (a). Swami Vivekananda

Every January 12, India observes National Youth Day. The day is marked to remember Swami Vivekananda's birthday, one of India's most prominent figures. The national festival recognizes and encourages the country's young to adopt Vivekananda's ideals and views.

3. (b). Kerala

Kerala's Kumarakom in Kottayam and Beypore in Kozhikode has been chosen for development under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme. The two locations are among 34 others chosen from 19 states and union territories under the Ministry of Tourism's initiative. As part of the Swadesh Darshan plan 1.0, Kerala has various areas designated as eco circuits, spiritual circuits, and rural circuits.

4. (c). IG Drones

Skyhawk, India's first 5G-enabled drone capable of vertical take-off and landing, has been built by Noida-based IG Drones. The firm arose from the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Odisha. Skyhawk can carry a 10-kilogram payload, has a five-hour endurance, and can function through satellites if an internet connection is absent.

5. (d). 85

Henley & Partners, a worldwide citizenship and residence advice organization located in London, has announced the Henley Passport Index for 2023, which is based on unique data given by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The Indian passport ranks 85th on the world's most powerful passport index in 2023 and allows visa-free entrance to 59 countries. Previously, in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, the country was rated 82nd, 84th, 85th, and 83rd, respectively.

6. (a). AC Charania

AC Charania, an Indian-American, has been designated NASA's next Chief Technologist and will oversee the space agency's technological innovation. He previously worked with Reliable Robotics, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic before joining NASA. Charania earned a bachelor's, master's, and a doctorate in aeronautical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, as well as a bachelor's degree in economics from Emory University.

7. (c). Agartala

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the School of Logistics, Waterways, and Communication in Agartala on January 11, 2023."The school will enable the great pool of talent in the region to become world-class professionals in the transportation and logistics sector. "The school will enable the intrinsic capability of human resources along our magnificent rivers to unlock the promised economic potential of the Northeast," stated Sonowal.