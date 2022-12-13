Current Affairs Quiz: 13 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as UNICEF day, First State To Launch Its Own Climate Change Mission, and 65th National Shooting Championship.

1. When is UNICEF day celebrated every year?

(a). 3 December

(b). 7 December

(c). 11 December

(d). 13 December

2. Which state becomes the First State To Launch Its Own Climate Change Mission in India?

(a). Kerala

(b). Gujarat

(c). Himachal Pradesh

(d). Tamil Nadu

3. Which city hosted the celebration of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day 2022?

(a). Ahmedabad

(b). Varanasi

(c). Bhopal

(d). Bengaluru

4. RBI signs Currency Swap Agreement with which country?

(a). Japan

(b). Sri Lanka

(c). Maldives

(d). Bangladesh

5. The 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo 2022 was inaugurated in which state?

(a). Goa

(b). Gujarat

(c). Bihar

(d). West Bengal

6. Which player won the women’s air pistol gold in the 65th National Shooting Championship, 2022?

(a). Sanskriti Bana

(b). Divya T.S

(C). Manu Bhaker

(d). Rhythm Sangwan

7. Which leader has been honoured with the SIES award on December 11, 2022?

(a). Nirmala Sitaraman

(b). Ram Nath Kovind

(c). Piyush Goyal

(d). Venkaiah Naidu

Answers:-

1. (c). 11 December

Every year on December 11, UNICEF Day is observed. UNICEF was once known as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund but is now officially known as the United Nations Children's Fund. Following World War II, the United Nations established the International Children's Emergency Fund to provide humanitarian assistance for the well-being of children whose future was jeopardized. It also protects children's rights and assists them in reaching their full potential.

2. (d). Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will be the first state to establish its own Climate Change Mission. It began the Green Tamil Nadu Mission in September of last year and the Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission in August of this year. The State Climate Action Plan will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle, the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC).

3. (b) Varanasi

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hosted a two-day National Conclave on Universal Health Coverage in Varanasi. At the inauguration event, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya introduced operating guidelines for AB-HWCs, and Tele-MANAS, as well as training modules for CHOs and the SASHAKT site. He also recognized the Best Performing States/UTs.

4. (c). Maldives

Under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has inked a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA). This arrangement allows the MMA to withdraw funds from the RBI in various tranches up to a maximum of USD 200 million.

5. (a) Goa

Today marked the start of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo 2022 in Panaji, Goa. It aspires to demonstrate the efficacy of AYUSH medical systems on a global scale. On this day, the third issue of the 'Ayushman comic book series was also launched. The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Rosenberg's European Academy of Ayurveda, Germany, have signed an MoU for advanced study in traditional Indian medicinal systems.

6. (b). Divya T.S

Karnataka shooter Divya T S won her first national championship in women's 10 m air pistol, defeating Uttar Pradesh's Sanskriti Bana 16-14 in a tight gold medal match today at the MP Academy Shooting range in Bhopal at the 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC) in Pistol events. Rhythm Sangwan of Haryana took bronze.

7.(d). Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu, a former vice president, has received the 25th Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi National Eminence Award (SIES). Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, speaking at the event in Mumbai yesterday, said the award is meant to inspire people to work hard in whichever profession he chooses.