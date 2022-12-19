Current Affairs Quiz: 19 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as FIFA World Cup 2022, Mrs World 2022, and International Migrants Day.

1. Which team won the FIFA World Cup 2022?

(a). Japan

(b). Argentina

(c). France

(d). England

2. Who won the title of Mrs World 2022?

(a). Sargam Koushal

(b). Shaylyn Ford

(c). Aditi Govitrikar

(d). Caroline Jurie

3. Who has been awarded the Golden Ball Award in FIFA World Cup 2022?

(a). Kylian Mbappe

(b). Luka Modric

(c). Enzo Fernandez

(d). Lionel Messi

4. Leo Varadkar, an Indian-origin leader has been elected as the prime minister of which country?

(a). U.K

(b). Italy

(c). Ireland

(d). Sri Lanka

5. In which city does PM Narendra Modi launch the “Grih Pravesh”, programme?

(a). Agartala

(b). Ahmedabad

(c). Kohima

(d). Aizawl

6. “International Migrants Day” is celebrated on which day?

(a). December 15

(b). December 18

(c). December 17

(d). December 12

7. National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (ICMR-NARFBR) has been inaugurated in which city?

(a). Mumbai

(b). Chennai

(c). Kolkata

(d). Hyderabad

Answers:-

1. (b). Argentina

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 and defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in a breathtaking final at the Lusial Stadium in Doha. Argentina won its third world cup after 36 years. The game continued for more than two hours as Argentina and France played to a wonderful draw. The score was 2-2 after 90 minutes when extra time started.

2. (a). Sargam Koushal

Sargam Koushal of India has been awarded Mrs World's beauty pageant winner. Mrs Shaylyn Ford of the United States, the previous winner of the beauty competition, crowned Koushal. She is the second Indian to win the coveted title; Aditi Govitrikar earned Mrs World in 2001. Koushal, 32, is a native of Jammu & Kashmir. She is a content writer and painter in addition to being a model.

3. (d). Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been awarded the Golden Ball reward in FIFA World Cup 2022. The 2022 World Cup marks Argentina’s third-ever victory and the first after 1986. Messi gets his hand on the coveted trophy and the whole Aegebtina camp is in a celebratory mood.

4. (c). Ireland

Leo Varadkar becomes Ireland's Prime Minister for the second time. Even though he is in his second term, he remains one of Ireland's youngest leaders. Varadkar's Fine Gael and current Prime Minister Micheal Martin's Fianna Fail party agreed to the rotational premiership as part of a partnership with Ireland's Greens following the 2020 elections.

5. (a). Agartala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the "Grih Pravesh" programme in Agartala for around two lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban and Rural scheme beneficiaries. PM Narendra Modi stated at a rally in Agartala that Tripura has reached a new level of development thanks to numerous initiatives.

6. (b). December 18

International Migrants Day is observed on December 18 to draw attention to the social and economic situations of migrants worldwide. Over 281 million individuals were foreign migrants in 2020, with over 59 million domestically displaced by the end of 2021. Over the last five decades, the expected number of foreign migrants has grown.

7. (d). Hyderabad

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, opened the ICMR-NARFBR (National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research) in Genome Valley in Hyderabad. NARFBR is a premier centre dedicated to the ethical care, use, and welfare of laboratory animals in research. The Centre will develop pre-clinical testing procedures for novel medications, vaccines, and diagnostics, as well as quality assurance checks.