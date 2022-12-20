Current Affairs Quiz: 20 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s first-ever Surety Bond Insurance, new GOC, and Sashastra Seema Bal’s raising day.

1. When is Sashastra Seema Bal’s raising day celebrated?

(a). December 12

(b). December 15

(c). December 19

(d). December 20

2. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches one of India’s first-ever Surety Bond Insurance products with which organization?

(a). Bajaj Allianz

(b). Reliance

(c). Sahara

(d). HDFC

3. Who took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter Insurgency Force Kilo?

(a). Sanjiv Singh

(b). Mohit Seth

(c). Gaurav Jaiswal

(d). Sanjay Kumar

4. ‘Rythu Bandhu’ is a flagship scheme of which Indian state/UT?

(a). Telangana

(b). Goa

(c). Madhya Pradesh

(d). Karnataka

5. What is the name of the fifth Scorpene submarine of Project 75?

(a). INS Kalavari,

(b). INS Khanderi

(c). INS Vagir

(d). INS Kharanj

6. Which country is the host of the ‘UN Biodiversity Conference- COP15’?

(a). India

(b). Australia

(c). China

(d). Canada

7. What is the name of the P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer commissioned into the Indian Navy?

(a). INS Mormugao

(b). INS Kolkata

(c). INS Kochi

(d). INS Chennai

Answers:-

1. (d). December 20

Sashastra Seema Bal celebrates its '59th Raising Day' on December 20 with a dedication to a safe, secure, and prosperous India. Sashastra Seema Bal, or SSB, is an Indian border security organization that patrols the country's borders with Nepal and Bhutan. It is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces and is overseen by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In the aftermath of the 1962 India-China conflict, it was thought that the frontiers of India should need an extra force along with the Tri-Forces (Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force).

2. (a). Bajaj Allianz

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has inaugurated one of India's first Surety Bond Insurance products from Bajaj Allianz. In response to the product introduction, Gadkari stated that India is well on its way to becoming a $5 trillion economy. According to him, insurance will play a significant part in this rise. The Minister expressed confidence that increasing our road network will lead to improved wealth, job opportunities, and social connectedness.

3. (b) Mohit Seth

Major General Mohit Seth assumed command of Counter-Insurgency Force Kilo as the General Officer Commanding (GOC). Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria on surrendering the command transferred to Headquarters Northern Command, Udhampur. During the reign of Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria, the Kilo Force took notable advances toward peace and security in North Kashmir.

4. (a). Telangana

The 'Rythu Bandhu' initiative is being implemented by the state of Telangana. Through this scheme, the government provides agricultural investments to farmers at a rate of $10,000 per acre for both the Kharif and Rabi seasons. The state government plans to deposit Rs. 7,600 crores in farmers' bank accounts by January, just in time for the Sankranti celebration.

5. (c). INS Vagir

The fifth submarine, INS Vagir of Project 75, Kalvari Class submarines, Yard 11879, was handed to the Indian Navy on December 20, 2022. Project 75 envisions the indigenous manufacture of six Scorpene-style submarines. Vagir, which was launched on November 12, 2020, began sea testing on February 1, 2022, and it is a source of great pleasure because she has completed all key trials, including weapon and sensor trials, in the lowest amount of time in comparison to previous submarines.

6. (d). Canada

The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, often known as COP15, was held in Montreal, Canada. Governments from across the world have gathered to agree on a new set of environmental targets for the next decade. Negotiators at a UN biodiversity conference struck an agreement to invest USD 200 billion in biodiversity assistance by 2030.

7. (a). INS Mormugao

On December 18, 2022, INS Mormugao (Pennant 67), a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, was commissioned into the Indian Navy. This was the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers to be inducted. The ship was developed in-house by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in the country's financial center, Mumbai.