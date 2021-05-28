Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 43rd GST Council Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) meeting virtually on May 28, 2021.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the meeting began at 11 am and has been attended by the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur. Finance Ministers and other senior officials of all the States and UTs also participated in the meeting.

42nd GST Council Meeting: Key decisions

• The 42nd GST Council meeting which was held on October 5, 2020, had decided to extend the levy of compensation cess beyond the transition period of 5 years, for such a period as may be required to meet the revenue gap.

• At the request of the states, the government had also decided to increase the shortfall amount to Rs. 1.10 lakh crores from Rs. 97,000 crores under the borrowing option.

• The Finance Minister had stated that 21 states have chosen borrowing option 1 for compensation of revenue shortfall because of GST compensation. She had clarified that the government is not denying the compensation to any state but those who have not chosen any borrowing option have to borrow from the market.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council:

GST Council is an apex body that is responsible to take decisions regarding the issues of threshold limit for the applicability of the tax as well as the limit for the dual control between the Central and the State Government.