First Image of a black hole at the centre of our milky way galaxy released- Find it here!

Milky way galaxy black hole: The first image of a massive black hole at the centre of our milky way galaxy is out. The world on May 12, 2022, got to see the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole. According to the astronomers, nearly all the galaxies, including our own, have these massive black holes at their centre, where the light and matter cannot escape which makes it extremely difficult to get the images of them. While capturing the image of a black hole, the light gets chaotically bent and twisted around by gravity as it is sucked into the abyss along with the superheated gas and dust.

First image of a black hole at the centre of our milky way: Who took it?

The colorized images of a black hole that were released on May 12 are from the International Consortium behind the Event Horizon Telescope. It is a collection of eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world.

During the previous efforts of taking the image of black hole, it was found that the black in the centre of our galaxy is too jumpy to get a good picture. Feryal Ozel from the University of Arizona called the black hole in our milky way ‘the gentle giant in the centre of our galaxy’ while releasing the new image.

The image of Sagittarius A* (inset) was taken by @EHTelescope. Now see it in context with support from our @ChandraXray, Swift and NuSTAR observatories. Here's what the colors mean: https://t.co/Qkt3Qu3v1r pic.twitter.com/BONW7QZhsu — NASA (@NASA) May 12, 2022

Milky way galaxy black hole: What it is called?

Black hole which has been captured at the centre of our milky way is called Saggitarius A(asterisk), near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. The black hole is 4 million times more massive than our Sun.

Milky way black hole image: Is this the first black hole image?

The recently released image of black hole in our milky way is not the first image of black hole. The first one was released in 2019 by the same group and it was from a galaxy 53 million light years away.

However, the milky way black hole is much closer, about 27,000 light years away. A light year is 5.9 trillion miles. The project has cost nearly $60 million with $28 million coming from the US National Space Foundation.

Black hole image: 5 facts that you should know about black hole

1. Black hole is a region of spacetime where the gravity is so strong that nothing, not even electromagnetic radiation, or particles, can escape it.

2. The theory of general relativity predicts that a sufficiently compact mass can deform spacetime to form a black hole.

3. On February 11, 2016, the LIGO Scientific Collaboration and Virgo Collaboration announced the first detection of gravitational waves, representing the first observation of a black hole merger.

4. Even though only a couple dozen black holes have been found so far in a milky way, there are thought to be hundreds of millions.

As of 2021, the nearest known body thought to be a black hole is around 1,500 light years away.