Government announces to set up 5 ‘Divyangta Khel Kendras’

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on June 20, 2021, announced the setting up of 5 Divyangta Khel Kendras in various parts of the country.

The Minister was addressing the ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for the distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan under the ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances) scheme in Gujarat.

While making an announcement, the Union Minister said that looking at the interest towards sports among ‘Divyangjan’ of the country and their brilliant performances at the Paralympics, the Ministry has come to the decision to establish five ‘Divyangta Khel Kendra’ in different parts of India, out of which Ahemdabad will be one such city to open such facility.

The Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, while speaking on the occasion, stated that the society which does not care about Divyangjan is itself is a disabled society.

Government’s assistance to Divyangjan:

• On the occasion, the Union Minister informed that the Central Government had released Rs. 8.06 crores to Gujarat under the Scholarship program benefitting 2,808 beneficiaries.

• As many as 10,175 bus depots, 709 railway stations, and 683 websites have been covered under Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan.

• The Minister also mentioned that the work on the National Mental Health Rehabilitation Center in Sehore, MP has also been started by CPWD.

Need to empower Divyangjan:

The Gujarat CM while speaking on the occasion said that in 2016, the Rights to Persons with Disability Act was brought in. It not only provided more security but also ensured and protected the fundamental rights of the person with disabilities across the nation.

The Chief Minister further underlined the need for empowerment of Divyangjan and to bring them into the mainstream of society to promote the overall development of the country.

Distribution of aids and assistive devices to Divyangjan in Gujarat:

• A total of 6,225 aids and assistive devices worth Rs. 3.57 crores will be distributed free of cost to 3,805 Divyangjan at block or panchayat levels.

• On June 20, 2021, in view of COVID-19, out of the total 3,805 pre-identified Divyang beneficiaries, aids and assistive devices were given to approx. 50 beneficiaries of Jamnagar city block, Gujarat in the inaugural distribution camp.