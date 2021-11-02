ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021: Check Bangladesh Team Playing 11, Venue, Date, Time, Matches, Past Wins
T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021 - Find here the list of 11 players to represent Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their Group 1 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. Bangladesh cricket team has won two times in the Super 12 Matches. Bangladesh team is a part of Group 1 in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Next, Bangladesh will face off Australia on November 4, 2021, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
The ICC T20 World Cup began on October 17, 2021, and will go on till November 10, 2021. Bangladesh will face each team of Group 1 during the Super 12 round. If they reach the top two spots in their Group, they will qualify for the semi-finals. The Super 12 Group 1 includes England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa.
ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021 - Super 12 Matches Winning Highlights
October 19, 2021 - Bangladesh defeated Oman by 26 runs.
October 21, 2021 - Bangladesh defeated Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.
Bangladesh vs South Africa Super 12 Match T20 World Cup - Scorecard
Bangladesh: 84/10 (18.2 overs)
South Africa: 86/4 (13.3 overs)
Bangladesh vs South Africa Playing 11 Squad
Bangladesh Playing XI: Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (WK), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam
South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje
ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs South Africa – Venue, Date, Time
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Date: November 2, 2021
Time: 3.30 pm IST
Where can you watch LIVE Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021?
One can watch the T20 World Cup England vs Bangladesh on Star Sports channels and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021 - Matches Schedule
|
Match
|
Date
|
Time
|
Venue
|
Round
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|October 17, 2021
|7.30 pm IST
|Oman
|
12
|Bangladesh vs Oman
|October 19, 2021
|7.30 pm IST
|Oman
|12
|Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|October 21, 2021
|3.30 pm IST
|Oman
|12
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|October 24, 2021
|3.30 pm IST
|Sharjah
|12
|Bangladesh vs England
|October 27, 2021
|3.30 pm IST
|Abu Dhabi
|12
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|October 29, 2021
|3.30 pm IST
|Sharjah
|12
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|November 2, 2021
|3.30 pm IST
|Abu Dhabi
|12
|Bangladesh vs Australia
|November 4, 2021
|3.30 pm IST
|Dubai
|12
|
ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021 - Super 12 (Group 1)
Full Bangladesh Squad: Mahmud Ullah (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain
Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Animul Islam Biplob
Bangladesh Squad for T20 World Cup: Full List of Players
|
Bangladesh Batsmen
|
Bangladesh Bowlers
|
Bangladesh Batsmen/WK
|
Bangladesh All-Rounders
|Liton Das
|Nasum Ahmed
|Nurul Hasan
|Mahmudullah (c)
|Mohammad Naim
|Taskin Ahmed
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|Mahedi Hasan
|Shoriful Islam
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Afif Hossain
|Rubel Hossain
|Shamim Hossain
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|Soumya Sarkar
|Animul Islam Bislop
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh – Past Wins
Bangladesh cricket team has been able to make it past the first group stage and into the Super 8s but through 2009, 2010, and 2012 editions, but they failed to register a single win.
