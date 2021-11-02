ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021: Check Bangladesh Team Playing 11, Venue, Date, Time, Matches, Past Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their Group 1 Super 12 match in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. Bangladesh cricket team has won two times in the Super 12 Matches. Bangladesh team is a part of Group 1 in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Next, Bangladesh will face off Australia on November 4, 2021, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The ICC T20 World Cup began on October 17, 2021, and will go on till November 10, 2021. Bangladesh will face each team of Group 1 during the Super 12 round. If they reach the top two spots in their Group, they will qualify for the semi-finals. The Super 12 Group 1 includes England, West Indies, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021 - Super 12 Matches Winning Highlights

October 19, 2021 - Bangladesh defeated Oman by 26 runs.

October 21, 2021 - Bangladesh defeated Papua New Guinea by 84 runs.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Super 12 Match T20 World Cup - Scorecard

Bangladesh: 84/10 (18.2 overs)

South Africa: 86/4 (13.3 overs)

Bangladesh vs South Africa Playing 11 Squad

Bangladesh Playing XI: Mahmudullah (C), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (WK), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs South Africa – Venue, Date, Time

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: November 2, 2021

Time: 3.30 pm IST

Where can you watch LIVE Bangladesh vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2021?

One can watch the T20 World Cup England vs Bangladesh on Star Sports channels and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021 - Matches Schedule

Match Date Time Venue Round Bangladesh vs Scotland October 17, 2021 7.30 pm IST Oman 12 Bangladesh vs Oman October 19, 2021 7.30 pm IST Oman 12 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea October 21, 2021 3.30 pm IST Oman 12 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka October 24, 2021 3.30 pm IST Sharjah 12 Bangladesh vs England October 27, 2021 3.30 pm IST Abu Dhabi 12 Bangladesh vs West Indies October 29, 2021 3.30 pm IST Sharjah 12 Bangladesh vs South Africa November 2, 2021 3.30 pm IST Abu Dhabi 12 Bangladesh vs Australia November 4, 2021 3.30 pm IST Dubai 12

ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Squad 2021 - Super 12 (Group 1) Full Bangladesh Squad: Mahmud Ullah (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Animul Islam Biplob

Bangladesh Squad for T20 World Cup: Full List of Players

Bangladesh Batsmen Bangladesh Bowlers Bangladesh Batsmen/WK Bangladesh All-Rounders Liton Das Nasum Ahmed Nurul Hasan Mahmudullah (c) Mohammad Naim Taskin Ahmed Mushfiqur Rahim Mahedi Hasan Shoriful Islam Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman Afif Hossain Rubel Hossain Shamim Hossain Mohammad Saifuddin Soumya Sarkar Animul Islam Bislop

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh – Past Wins

Bangladesh cricket team has been able to make it past the first group stage and into the Super 8s but through 2009, 2010, and 2012 editions, but they failed to register a single win.

