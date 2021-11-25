Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

India, ADB sign $300 million loan to improve primary healthcare in the country- Check Details

A $300 million loan signed between India and ADB will improve primary healthcare in the urban areas of 13 states, benefitting over 256 billion urban dwellers including the 51 million from the slum areas.

Created On: Nov 25, 2021 14:33 IST
The Indian Government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $300 million loan to improve primary healthcare in the urban areas of 13 states. It will benefit over 256 billion urban dwellers including the 51 million from the slum areas.

As per the release by the Finance Ministry, Additional secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs, Rajat Kumar Mishra signed for the Govt of India the agreement for ‘Strengthening Comprehensive Primary Health Care and Pandemic Preparedness’ in Urban Areas program. For ADB, Takeo Konishi, Country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission signed the agreement.

Programme to improve primary healthcare in India

The loan signed between the Government of India and Asian Development Bank will support the government’s key health initiatives- Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ASBY) which has been renamed as Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC)- by expanding the availability as well as access to the primary health care services in the country.

The assurance of equitable access to non-COVID-19 primary health care is critical amid the challenges that are posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the health system of India.

Where the programme to improve primary health care will be implemented?

The programme will be implemented in India’s urban areas across 13 states: Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Key Highlights:

The $300 million loan between India and ADB, will promote the increased utilization of the urban Health and Wellness Centers along with a provision of comprehensive primary health care packages. It will include community outreach services and non-communicable diseases.

The delivery of health information systems for primary health care will be upgraded through quality assurance mechanisms, digital tools, and engagement and partnership with the private sector.

The programme to improve primary health care in India will be supported by a $2 million technical assistance grant from Asian Development Bank’s Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction.

