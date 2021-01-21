India, EU hold first virtual maritime security dialogue

India and the European Union held their first virtual maritime security dialogue on January 20, 2021. The maritime dialogue was chaired by the Joint Secretary Sandeep Arya from the Indian side and Director Joanneke Balfoort on the European Union External Action Service Side.

The consultation between India and the EU during the dialogue involved exchanges on the development in regional cooperation activities, maritime security environment, opportunities for cooperation between India and the European Union, and developments of mutual interest.

Objective:

The India-EU Maritime Security Dialogue aimed at developing the mutual understanding and cooperation between the EU and India in the maritime security domain.

The interaction will also be another factor of the strategic partnership between the two regions which is consistent with the India-EU Roadmap to 2025.

India-European Union relations:

The relations between both the regions have been currently defined by the European Union-India Cooperation Agreement signed in 1994. The European Union has also been a significant trade partner of India and the two sides have also been negotiating a trade deal since 2007.

In the financial year 2018-2019, the bilateral trade of the India-European Union stood at US$104.3 billion. India was also one of the first countries that developed relations with the European Union and in 2004 they both became strategic partners.