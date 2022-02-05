India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Final 2022 Live streaming: When and where to watch India and England live match?

ICC Under 19 World Cup Final 2022: India U19 will faceoff against England U19 in the ICC Under 19 World Cup Final 2022 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The Yash Dhull-led India U19 will be set up for a tough contest, as both teams are so far unbeaten in the tournament. The Indian Under 19 team this time has been compared to the previous ones led by Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw.

India has qualified for the ICC Under 19 World Cup for the fourth consecutive time after successfully overcoming the COVID-19 outbreak in the camp. India barely managed to field 11 players in their group stage match against Ireland after as many as six players including skipper Yash Dhull and deputy skipper Shaik Rasheed tested positive for COVID-19.

However, a resilient India led by Nishant Sidhu, powered by some great performances by players like Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi managed to record a 174 run victory over Ireland U19 and qualified for the Super League stage

India U19 looking to win historic 5th U19 World Cup Title

India will be looking to win their historic fifth Under 19 World Cup title after crushing Australia by 96 runs in the semifinal.

India has been the most dominant team in the Under 19 World Cup history by winning four Under 19 World Cup titles in 2000, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

This would be India's eighth final, fourth in a row. No other team has reached as many finals as India or won as many U-19 World Cups.

“There is no one star in the team, we play as a unit."



India captain Yash Dhull speaks before their all-important #U19CWC 2022 Final against England 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Z46rQ2IHlp — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2022

England, another dominant team this year, will also be looking to win their first title in 24 years after beating Afghanistan by 15 runs in the first semifinal.

India 19 vs England U19 head-to-head record

India U19 and England U19 have faced each other 49 times in the U19 ODIs, eight of which were during the U19 World Cup.

Total Matches: 49

India win: 37

England win: 11

U19 World Cup head-to-head

Matches: 8

India win: 6

England win: 2

While the odds are clearly in India U19's favour, England U19 have won two of their last three U19 ODIs.

India 19 vs England 19 Squad

India U19 Squad: Yash Dhull (c), Dinesh Bana (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Garv Sangwan

England U19 Squad: Tom Prest (c), Alex Horton (wk), George Thomas, Jacob Bethell , James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden, James Coles, Fateh Singh, Nathan Barnwell, Benjamin Cliff

When to watch India U19 vs England U19 World Cup final?

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Final 2022 will begin at 6.30 pm today, February 5th.

Where to watch India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Final 2022 Live telecast in India?

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup final 2022 live telecast can be viewed on Star Sports Network.

How to watch India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Final 2022 Live streaming?

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Final 2022 live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Background

India had lost the last Under 19 World Cup final to Bangladesh in South Africa in January 2020. India last won the Under 19 World Cup under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw in 2018. Shubman Gill was a part of 2018 Under 19 World Cup-winning squad.