Maharashtra Floor Test Result 2022: Eknath Shinde wins trust vote with 164 votes in favour, 99 against and 3 abstain

Maharashtra Floor Test Result 2022: The Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government has won the trust vote with 164 votes in favour in the special session of the Maharashtra Assembly on July 4, 2022. A total of 99 MLAs voted against vote of trust from the opposition benches and 3 MLAs abstained.

Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar, who was with the Uddhav Thackeray camp till yesterday, was seen extending his support to the trust vote. Another MLA Shyamsundar Shinde also joined Eknath Shinde group just before the trust vote. So, two more Shiv Sena MLAs have switched sides since yesterday.

#WATCH | Santosh Bangar supported the Trust vote and was hooted at by the MLAs on the Opposition benches.



Bangar was in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena until yesterday and was seen in the Eknath Shinde camp today.

The trust vote was proposed by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar and Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale. After voice vote, on proposal of trust vote, opposition has demands a division of vote.

Maharashtra Assembly | Trust vote propsped by BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar & Shiv Sena's Bharat Gogawale. After voice vote, on proposal of trust vote, opposition demands a division of vote



Speaker allows the demand & begins the division of votes, asks members to stand for head count pic.twitter.com/lYP2afAzx0 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

Rahul Narwekar takes charge as new Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected as the new Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on July 3, 2022. He was elected to the post with 164 votes in favour and 107 against at a special assembly session. The special session was called after the formation of the new Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the state.

The AIMIM and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs had abstained from voting against Rahul Narwekar. The BJP MLA from Colaba became the youngest Speaker of an Assembly across the country. He is also the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, who is currently the chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Council.

Rahul Narwekar was earlier a member of the Shiv Sena and later he had switched to NCP and then finally to the BJP just hours before filing his nomination from Colaba constituency in South Mumbai.

