Morning Current Affairs: 18 January 2022

Poland's Robert Lewandowski won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award on January 17, 2022. This is the second consecutive time that Lewandowski has won the award. Spain's Alexia Putellas won the Best FIFA Women's Player award. The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2022 ceremony was held virtually from Zurich. Senegal's Edouard Mendy won the Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award, while Chile's Christiane Endler was named Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the P3 (Pro-Planet-People) movement underlining India's climate change commitments at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda 2022. Under the P3 movement, PM Modi highlighted the challenges that our lifestyle causes for the climate. He stated that the throw away culture has deepened climate change. He said it is important to move from a 'take-make-use'dispose' economy to a circular economy.

NHRC issues advisory to states/ UTs for timely treatment of leprosy-affected people

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a detailed advisory to states and union territories on January 17, 2022 that seeks timely identification and treatment of the people affected by leprosy. The commission also urged the elimination of discrimination against Leprosy-affected people. The advisory seeks that no person suffering from leprosy or any of his/ her family members is discriminated against and denied the right to education, healthcare, employment and land rights.

Shiv Sena, NCP to form an alliance in Goa?

Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party are likely to contest in alliance in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections 2022. A decision will be taken on the same after a meeting between NCP general secretary Praful Patel and Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad. The NCP had desired to contest the Goa elections in alliance with the Congress but reportedly it could not happen due to opposition by some local leaders.

China to restrain from selling Beijing Olympics tickets to public

China announced on January 17, 2021 that it will not be selling tickets for the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics to the general public.The move comes after the first Omicron variant was reported in the capital city. Several other Chinese cities are on a strict lockdown after community infections of the highly transmissible Omicron variant were discovered. The tickets for the sporting event are expected to be distributed to a limited number of people through state-run companies.

Ben Stokes to sit out of IPL 2022 mega auction

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to sit out of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. He will miss this year's IPL edition to stay fresh for England's summer season. Stokes was a part of Rajasthan Royals last season and he was not retained by the team in the IPL Retention Ceremony. Stokes had missed the second half of IPL in order to take a break to take care of his mental health in 2021. England's captain Joe Root will also be sitting out of the 2022 IPL mega auction as he wants to focus on rebuilding England's test side after losing the Ashes series 0-4.

