Morning Current Affairs: 20 January 2022

India U19 Captain Yash Dhull, deputy captain SK Rasheed test COVID-19 positive

India U19 captain Yash Dhull and deputy SK Rasheed tested positive for COVID-19 on January 19, 2022. They have both been placed in isolation. They are among the six players who tested positive for COVID-19. Nishant Sidhu will lead the India U19 team in their next Group B match against Ireland.

Sania Mirza to retire after 2022 season

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has announced that she retire from the sport after the 2022 season. The 35-year-old is India's most successful tennis player. She shared her retirement plans after the former world no.1 along with her doubles partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered an early exit from the Australian Open 2022. She has won a total of six Grand Slam titles in her tennis career.

Russia to be held accountable if it invades Ukraine: US President

US President Joe Biden said during a media briefing on January 19, 2022 that Russia will be held accountable if it invades Ukraine. Biden stated that it will be a disaster for Russia if it invades Ukraine, adding that the cost of going into Ukraine in terms of physical loss of life for Russians is going to be heavy. Biden further informed that the US has already shipped over USD 600 million worth of sophisticated defence equipment to the Ukrainians and promised that Russian President Vladimir Putin has never seen sanctions like the ones that will be imposed if Russia advances into Ukraine.

SEC recommends upgrade of Covishield, Covaxin's status

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has recommended an upgrade of Covishield and Covaxin's status. The committee has recommended an upgrade of the status of the vaccines from restricted use in emergency situations to grant of new drug permission with conditions in adult population. The DGCI will evaluate the same and make its recommendations.

Lata Mangeshkar to remain in ICU for few more days

Lata Mangeshkar is still in the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdhani informed that she needs care and which is why she will remain under doctors' supervision in the ICU for a few more days. Samdani stated that her condition is the same as before and no one is allowed to meet her yet, adding that they are trying their best to ensure she recovers soon.

PM Modi, Mauritius PM to jointly inaugurate India-assisted projects in Mauritius on January 20th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate India-assisted Social Housing Units in Mauritius virtually on January 20, 2022. They will also launch a Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects that are being undertaken in Mauritius with development support from India.

Kamala Harris will be my running mate in 2024: Biden

US President Joe Biden said while commemorating his first year in office on January 19, 2022 that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024 as well. Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Indian-American, the first person of colour to be elected as the Vice President of the United States.