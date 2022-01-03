Morning Current Affairs: 3 January 2022

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests COVID-19 positive for COVID-19

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on December 2, 2022. He had requested for the test after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. His symptoms are mild and will remain quarantined at home for at least 5 days.

Covid-19 vaccination drive covering children between the age group of 15-18 years will be launched across India today, January 3, 2022. The key announcement was made by PM Modi in his address to the nation on December 25, 2021. The children will be administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

US warns that it will respond decisively if Russia invaded Ukraine

US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in their phone call on January 2, 2022 that the US and its allies will respond decisively if Russia invaded Ukraine. The call comes days before US and Russian officials are scheduled to meet in person in Geneva on January 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4, 2021. He will inaugurate 13 projects worth Rs 1850 crore and lay foundation of 9 projects worth Rs 2950 in Manipur. He will also inaugurate the new Integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and launch two developmental projects in Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on January 2, 2022. The university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana Town in Meerut at a cost of around Rs 700 crore.

Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19

Football star Lionel Messi has tested positive for COVID-19 along with 3 other Paris-Saint-Germaine footballers. The club announced this on January 2, 2022.The three other players who tested positive for COVID-19 include Nathan Bitumazala, Sergio Rico and Juan Bernat. All players are currently under isolation. The PSG has a match against Vannes in the French Cup round of 32 on January 4, 2022.