New Zealand was struck by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake. Check Details Here

New Zealand was struck by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in its uninhibited Kermadec Islands region on Thursday, 16 March.

Though the event prompted tsunami warnings according to reports from the US Geological Survey (USGS), the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency clarified hours after, "there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake in the Southern Kermadec Islands."

Reports suggested that there was the issuance of relevant rescue measures in the region. However, there is no tsunami threat to Australia. The country’s Bureau of Meteorology tweeted and confirmed.

Has this happened before?

Yes, Reports portray that on March 4, an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the same Kermadec Islands region.

In addition to that, the quake depth was reported at a depth of 152 km (94 miles) according to the USGS.

At the time the records show that there were conflicting reports as to the magnitude of the earthquake.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the magnitude at 6.6 at a depth of 183 km.

There were no tsunami warnings issued on March 4 after the quake.

More About The Earthquake

According to the reports The earthquake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning following this earthquake but later the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency clarified hours after that there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand.

Reports say that there is a suggestion for the issuance of relevant rescue measures to prevent further mishappenings.

Apart from all this the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) and the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed there was no tsunami threat to mainland New Zealand and Australia.

No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 6.8 #earthquake near Kermadec Islands Region, north of New Zealand. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/kZMIUpdrNb — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 16, 2023

More on the Kermadec Islands

Lying northeast of Wellington, the Kermadec Islands are New Zealand's capital.

New Zealand is prone to earthquakes as it is located on the boundary of two of the world’s major tectonic plates that are the Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate.

