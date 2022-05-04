Nicholas Pooran appointed new West Indies ODI, T20I Captain: Know ODI & T20I Batting Stats

West Indies Captain 2022: Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the new captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams. This comes after skipper Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. Pooran's appointment was confirmed by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a statement on May 3, 2022. Shai Hope has been recommended as the vice-captain of the West Indies ODI team.

CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, “We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white-ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group."

He added saying that "the selection panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and were impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent. The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 captaincy.”

There’s very few that lived there dream and you are one, you can proudly say you have given it your all for cricket West Indies. Congratulations on your international career. You are a legend of the game ! pic.twitter.com/8hk11kgp9N — NickyP (@nicholas_47) April 22, 2022

Kraigg Clairmonte Brathwaite is the West Indies Test Captain.

It won't be the first time that Nicholas Pooran will be leading the West Indies side, as he has taken up the role temporarily in the absence of Pollard many times previously. His first full-time captaincy of the West Indies team in the shorter format will begin with their 3-match away ODI series against the Netherlands.

Speaking on his new appointment, Pooran said, "I am truly honored to be appointed captain of the West Indies team. I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket."

He said that to be named captain is indeed the highlight of his career so far adding, "This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together. I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters."

Nicholas Pooran Debut (2016- Present)

ODI Debut- February 20, 2019 (West Indies vs England)

T20I Debut- September 23, 2016 (West Indies vs Pakistan)

Nicholas Pooran Batting Stats- ODIs and T20Is

Nicholas Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20Is for West Indies and scored 1121 and 1193 runs respectively. He is a left-handed batsman.

Competition ODI T20I Matches 37 57 Runs scored 1,121 1,193 Batting average 40.03 27.74 100s/50s 1/8 0/8 Top score 118 70 Catches/stumpings 12/2 28/5

Nicholas Pooran IPL 2022

Nicholas Pooran is a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team. He was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crores in the IPL Auction 2022.

He was previously a part of Kings XI Punjab after the team bought him in December 2018 player auction for the IPL 2019 season. He had an excellent IPL 2020 season with a total of 353 runs in the 14 matches. He was the fourth highest six hitter in the IPL 2020 season with a total of 25 sixes.

Nicholas Pooran Twitter Handle: nicholas_47

West Indies ODI Captains List

S.No. Name Captaincy Term Matches Played Tied Lost 1 Rohan Kanhai 1973 2 0 1 2 Clive Lloyd 1975–1985 84 1 18 3 Deryck Murray 1978–1979 2 0 0 4 Alvin Kallicharan 1978 1 0 1 5 Viv Richards 1980–1991 105 0 36 6 Michael Holding 1984 2 0 0 7 Gordon Greenidge 1988 8 0 2 8 Desmond Haynes 1989–1993 7 0 4 9 Jeff Dujon 1990 1 0 0 10 Richie Richardson 1991–1996 87 3 36 11 Courtney Walsh 1994–1997 43 0 20 12 Brian Lara 1994–2007 125 0 59 13 Carl Hooper 1997–2003 49 0 24 14 Jimmy Adams 1999–2001 26 1 14 15 Sherwin Campbell 2001 1 0 1 16 Ridley Jacobs 2002 4 0 1 17 Ramnaresh Sarwan 2004–2008 5 0 1 18 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 2005–2006 16 0 14 19 Sylvester Joseph 2005 1 0 1 20 Chris Gayle 2007–2010 53 0 30 21 Dwayne Bravo 2007–2014 37 2 18 22 Floyd Reifer 2009 6 0 6 23 Darren Sammy 2010–2013 51 1 30 24 Denesh Ramdin 2011 1 0 0 25 Kieron Pollard 2013–2022 24 0 12 26 Jason Holder 2015–2019 88 2 54 27 Marlon Samuels 2015 1 0 1 28 Jason Mohammed 2017-2021 4 0 4 29 Rovman Powell 2018 3 0 2 30 Nicholas Pooran 2022–present 2 0 2

West Indies T20 Captains List

S.No. Name Captaincy Term Matches Played Won Lost 1 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 2006 1 0 0 2 Chris Gayle 2007–2010 17 6 10 3 Ramnaresh Sarwan 2007 2 0 2 4 Dwayne Bravo 2007–2014 6 3 3 5 Denesh Ramdin 2009–2010 3 1 2 6 Floyd Reifer 2009 1 1 0 7 Darren Sammy 2011–2016 47 27 17 8 Carlos Brathwaite 2016–2019 30 11 17 9 Jason Mohammed 2018 3 0 3 10 Jason Holder 2019 3 0 3 11 Kieron Pollard 2019–2022 39 13 21 12 Nicholas Pooran 2021-present 8 4 4

