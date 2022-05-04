Nicholas Pooran appointed new West Indies ODI, T20I Captain: Know ODI & T20I Batting Stats
Nicholas Pooran is a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team. He was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10.75 crores in the IPL Auction 2022.
West Indies Captain 2022: Nicholas Pooran has been appointed as the new captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams. This comes after skipper Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket. Pooran's appointment was confirmed by the Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a statement on May 3, 2022. Shai Hope has been recommended as the vice-captain of the West Indies ODI team.
CWI’s Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said, “We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white-ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group."
He added saying that "the selection panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and were impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent. The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 captaincy.”
We are here for short time not a long time,nothing but niceness.— NickyP (@nicholas_47) April 22, 2022
There's very few that lived there dream and you are one, you can proudly say you have given it your all for cricket West Indies. Congratulations on your international career. You are a legend of the game !
Kraigg Clairmonte Brathwaite is the West Indies Test Captain.
Nicholas Pooran new West Indies ODI & T20I Captain
It won't be the first time that Nicholas Pooran will be leading the West Indies side, as he has taken up the role temporarily in the absence of Pollard many times previously. His first full-time captaincy of the West Indies team in the shorter format will begin with their 3-match away ODI series against the Netherlands.
Speaking on his new appointment, Pooran said, "I am truly honored to be appointed captain of the West Indies team. I am following the footsteps of several giants of the game who have created an amazing legacy for West Indies cricket."
He said that to be named captain is indeed the highlight of his career so far adding, "This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together. I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters."
Nicholas Pooran Debut (2016- Present)
ODI Debut- February 20, 2019 (West Indies vs England)
T20I Debut- September 23, 2016 (West Indies vs Pakistan)
Nicholas Pooran Batting Stats- ODIs and T20Is
Nicholas Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20Is for West Indies and scored 1121 and 1193 runs respectively. He is a left-handed batsman.
|
Competition
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Matches
|
37
|
57
|
Runs scored
|
1,121
|
1,193
|
Batting average
|
40.03
|
27.74
|
100s/50s
|
1/8
|
0/8
|
Top score
|
118
|
70
|
Catches/stumpings
|
12/2
|
28/5
Nicholas Pooran IPL 2022
He was previously a part of Kings XI Punjab after the team bought him in December 2018 player auction for the IPL 2019 season. He had an excellent IPL 2020 season with a total of 353 runs in the 14 matches. He was the fourth highest six hitter in the IPL 2020 season with a total of 25 sixes.
Nicholas Pooran Twitter Handle: nicholas_47
West Indies ODI Captains List
|S.No.
|Name
|Captaincy Term
|Matches Played
|Tied
|Lost
|1
|Rohan Kanhai
|1973
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Clive Lloyd
|1975–1985
|84
|1
|18
|3
|Deryck Murray
|1978–1979
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Alvin Kallicharan
|1978
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Viv Richards
|1980–1991
|105
|0
|36
|6
|Michael Holding
|1984
|2
|0
|0
|7
|Gordon Greenidge
|1988
|8
|0
|2
|8
|Desmond Haynes
|1989–1993
|7
|0
|4
|9
|Jeff Dujon
|1990
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Richie Richardson
|1991–1996
|87
|3
|36
|11
|Courtney Walsh
|1994–1997
|43
|0
|20
|12
|Brian Lara
|1994–2007
|125
|0
|59
|13
|Carl Hooper
|1997–2003
|49
|0
|24
|14
|Jimmy Adams
|1999–2001
|26
|1
|14
|15
|Sherwin Campbell
|2001
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Ridley Jacobs
|2002
|4
|0
|1
|17
|Ramnaresh Sarwan
|2004–2008
|5
|0
|1
|18
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|2005–2006
|16
|0
|14
|19
|Sylvester Joseph
|2005
|1
|0
|1
|20
|Chris Gayle
|2007–2010
|53
|0
|30
|21
|Dwayne Bravo
|2007–2014
|37
|2
|18
|22
|Floyd Reifer
|2009
|6
|0
|6
|23
|Darren Sammy
|2010–2013
|51
|1
|30
|24
|Denesh Ramdin
|2011
|1
|0
|0
|25
|Kieron Pollard
|2013–2022
|24
|0
|12
|26
|Jason Holder
|2015–2019
|88
|2
|54
|27
|Marlon Samuels
|2015
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Jason Mohammed
|2017-2021
|4
|0
|4
|29
|Rovman Powell
|2018
|3
|0
|2
|30
|Nicholas Pooran
|2022–present
|2
|0
|2
West Indies T20 Captains List
|S.No.
|Name
|Captaincy Term
|Matches Played
|Won
|Lost
|1
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|2006
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Chris Gayle
|2007–2010
|17
|6
|10
|3
|Ramnaresh Sarwan
|2007
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Dwayne Bravo
|2007–2014
|6
|3
|3
|5
|Denesh Ramdin
|2009–2010
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Floyd Reifer
|2009
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Darren Sammy
|2011–2016
|47
|27
|17
|8
|Carlos Brathwaite
|2016–2019
|30
|11
|17
|9
|Jason Mohammed
|2018
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Jason Holder
|2019
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Kieron Pollard
|2019–2022
|39
|13
|21
|12
|Nicholas Pooran
|2021-present
|8
|4
|4
