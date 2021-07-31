NISER: ISRO-NASA joint satellite project proposed to be launched early 2023

The Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh informed on July 30, 2021, that the joint satellite mission NISER (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) of ISRO-NASA is proposed to be launched in early 2023.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said that NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISER) has not been launched yet.

NISER is proposed to be launched in early 2023. Jitendra Singh is also a Union Minister for the Department of Space.

India plan to launch NISER (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, a joint ISRO-NASA mission, aiming to make global measurement of land surface changes using adv. radar imaging in early 2023.@DrJitendraSingh @IndiaDST @moesgoi @PIB_India



NISER: Objective

The joint project by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) aims at making the global measurement of land surface changes using advanced radar imaging.

The major scientific objective of the mission is to improve the understanding of the impact of climate change on the Earth’s changing Ecosystems, coastal and land processes, cryosphere, and land deformations.

NISER: What do we know? • NISAR is a joint Earth-Observation Mission between ISRO and the US Space Agency NASA for the global observations over all land masses including the Indian Ocean Region and Polar Cryosphere. • NISER (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is a dual-band (L-band and S-band) radar imaging mission with the capability of the full polarimetric and interferometric modes of operation to observe the minor changes in vegetation, land, and cryosphere. • NASA has been developing L-band SAR and associated systems while ISRO has been developing S-band SAR, the launch vehicle, the spacecraft bus, and the associated launched vehicles.

Background:

NISER (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is one of the crucial collaborations of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Both India and the United States had agreed upon this mission during the then President of the US Barack Obama’s visit to India back in 2015.