Ozone Holes: Scientists discover 7 times larger ozone hole over the Tropics 

Ozone Hole 2022: The scientists at Canada's Waterloo University have discovered a large ozone hole in the lower stratosphere, which is seven times larger than the one over Antarctica. The new ozone hole was discovered over the tropics and has reportedly been there for over 30 years.

The large ozone hole in the lower stratosphere over the tropics is comparable in depth to that of the Antarctic hole but it is roughly seven times larger in area.

The discovery was made by Qing-Bin Lu, a scientist from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. The study was published in the journal AIP Advances.

What is an ozone layer?

The Ozone layer is a gas layer in the Earth's stratosphere that envelops the planet and protects it from the Sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. The layer contains a high concentration of ozone (O3) in relation to other parts of the atmosphere.

Where is ozone layer?

The ozone layer is generally found in the lower portion of the stratosphere, about 15-35 kilometers (9 to 22 mi) above Earth. Its thickness varies seasonally and geographically. The ozone layer absorbs 97 to 99 percent of the Sun's medium-frequency ultraviolet light, which could otherwise potentially damage exposed life forms near the surface.

What is ozone hole?

The ozone hole is an area where with exceptionally depleted levels of the gas. The ozone hole also refers to thinning of the protective ozone layer. The loss of the gas in an ozone hole is 25 per cent more than the undisturbed atmosphere.

Where is ozone hole?

So far, scientists were warning of an ozone hole that forms above Antarctica every September. The 2021 Antarctic ozone hole had reached its maximum area on October 7 and it is ranked as the 13th largest since 1979.

The new ozone hole discovery is above the tropics, the area between the tropic of Cancer and the tropic of Capricorn.

What causes ozone holes

Human activities are the main cause of depletion of the ozone gas through uses of gases like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). These chemicals escape into the atmosphere through refrigerants, propellant devices, spray cans and other such things and release chlorine after coming into contact with the ultraviolet rays of the Sun, which ultimately break down ozone molecules in the upper atmosphere.

Why is ozone hole harmful?

The formation of the ozone hole is a cause of great global concern, as the depletion of the ozone layer can lead to increased ground-level UV radiation. The increased radiation can increase risk of skin cancer and cataracts in humans.

