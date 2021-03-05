PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven today

PM Modi will hold a virtual summit with the Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven on March 5, 2021. Both the leaders will exchange views on the global and regional issues and will discuss bilateral relations between the two nations.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, this will be the 5th interaction between the two leaders since 2015. Prime Minister Modi had visited Stockholm for the First India Nordic Summit in April 2018. While the Prime Minister of Sweden had visited India for the special Make in India week in February 2016.

The Ministry further mentioned that in September 2015, the leaders of India and Sweden had met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. In April 2020, they had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relations between India-Sweden:

Both the countries have warm and friendly relations based on the shared values of freedom, democracy, rules-based international order, and pluralism.

India and Sweden also share close cooperation in the areas of innovation, trade, and investment, research and development, and science and technology.

Around 250 Swedish companies have been actively operating in India in various sectors such as the auto industry, health, and life sciences, defence, clean technology, heavy machinery, and equipment. Around 75 Indian companies have been active in Sweden.