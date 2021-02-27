PM Narendra Modi to be honoured with CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be honoured with the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award next week in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in the energy and the environment.

The CERAWeek by IHS Markit, which is the world's preeminent energy conference, will be held virtually between March 1-5, 2021.

The year 2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and this will be the first time that it will be held virtually.

Key Highlights PM Narendra Modi

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a special plenary on March 5, 2021 with Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit and conference chair.

• Daniel Yergin said that they are extremely pleased to warmly welcome Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021.

• The Prime Minister will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award on the occasion in recognition of his commitment to sustainability in energy and the environment.

Speaking on India's position in the global energy environment, Yergin said that India has emerged at the center of global energy and the environment by charting its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future.

He added saying that India's leadership is crucial to meet climate objectives for a sustainable future while ensuring universal energy access.

He further stated that they look forward to Prime Minister Modi's perspectives on the role of the world's largest democracy and are pleased to honor him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India's leadership in sustainable development to meet the country's, and the world's, future energy needs.

What is CERAWeek?

The CERAWeek is an annual international conference, which sees participation from policymakers, government officials, experts, energy industry leaders, leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities and energy technology innovators.