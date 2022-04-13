PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on April 14: Know Significance, Key Features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on April 14, 2022 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, stated a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The release further stated that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by PM Narendra Modi with the aim of sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all Indian Prime Ministers.

What is Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya?

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will be a museum representing a seamless blend of the old and the new. It will integrate the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks covers about 15,600 square metres.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya Design

The design of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has been inspired by the story of a rising India that was shaped and molded by the hands of its leaders. The design of the museum building includes sustainable and energy conservation practices.

No tree was cut or transplanted during the course of work on the construction of the Sangrahalaya project.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya's logo represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy.

The information required for the museum building was collected through various resources and repositories with the help of institutions including Doordarshan, Prasar Bharti, Sansad TV, Defence Ministry, Films Division and media houses and foreign news agencies.

The museum will display personal items, gifts, memorabilia including medals, felicitations, honours, commemorative stamps, coins, etc and speeches of the Prime Ministers and different aspects of their lives and anecdotal representation of ideologies in a thematic format.

The Sangrahalaya will also employ cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

The exhibition content will be highly interactive and engaging through the use of holograms, virtual reality, multimedia, interactive kiosks, augmented reality, smartphone applications, experimental installations, multi-touch smartphone applications and computerised kinetic sculptures.

There will be a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya.

Significance

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya will tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured all-around progress of the nation through displays starting with the freedom struggle and the framing of the Constitution.