Punjab launches ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ Scheme- All you need to know!

The Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi on October 17, 2021, launched the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ Scheme. It will give ownership rights to the people living in houses within the ‘lal lakir’ of villages and cities.

‘Lal Lakir’ refers to the land which is part of the village habitation and is used for non-agriculture purposes only.

Chief Minister Channi addressed the gathering during a state-level function organized in Dinanagar and launched the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ Scheme. He was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Revenue Minister Aruna Chaudhary.

Launched ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme during a state-level function at Dinanagar to confer proprietary rights to the people living within ‘Lal Lakir’ of villages and the cities. Handed over sanads conferring proprietary to beneficiaries of village Meempur and Mahadev Kalan. pic.twitter.com/4W3fPLeF9g — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 17, 2021

Significance:

Chief Minister Channi during his address at the launch of the scheme envisioned that this scheme will give much-needed assistance to all the people, particularly those from needy and underprivileged strata.

Mera Ghar Mere Naam Scheme in Punjab: Key Highlights

• Earlier ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme was launched only for the residents of villages but now it has been extended to the eligible residents of the cities within ‘lal lakir’.

• The Revenue Department of the state has been mandated to undertake the drone survey of such residential properties both in the urban and rural areas for the digital mapping.

• As per the Chief Minister, subsequently, all the eligible residents after the proper identification or verification will be given the property cards to give ownership rights to them in a time-bound manner.

• Before this, the beneficiaries will be given a time of 15 days to file their objections, and incase no reply is received from them, the property card will be issued. It will serve the purpose of registry against which they can avail loans from banks or even sell their properties, enhancing its monetary value.

• According to the official statement, people residing in houses in old localities since long will also be covered under the scheme.

‘Basera’ scheme for people in slum areas

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also informed that another scheme ‘Basera’ has been providing relief to the people residing in slum areas outside the ‘lal lakir’. Under the scheme, they will be given ownership rights.

He added that by Diwali, the state government will ensure ownership rights to people under the Basera Scheme. Channi said that these pro-people initiatives are aimed at giving relief to the people of the state.