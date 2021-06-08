Solar Eclipse 2021: Know all about Surya Grahan June 2021 including Date, time and How to Watch 'Ring of Fire'

Solar Eclipse 2021: It is again that time of the year, which skygazers from across the globe await patiently! Yes, it’s time for the first Solar Eclipse of 2021. The first Surya Grahan, as it is known here, of the year 2021, will be visible in India on 10th June 2021. Going back to our elementary school geography, a eclipse occurs when one heavenly body such as a moon or planet moves into the shadow of another heavenly body. In case of a Solar Eclipse, it would be the moon which will get in the way of the Sun's light and casts its shadow on Earth. Now that we have the basics understood well, it’s time to know other important aspects about Surya Grahan June 2021.

Know all about Solar Eclipse June 2021 including, Date, Time and how to watch the majestic ‘Ring of Fire’ celestial event in the skies here.

Solar Eclipse 2021 – Date and Time

Solar Eclipse is a rare event and is on the top of the radar for skygazers, who gather in large numbers to witness it. It is important for them to know exact date and time of the event so that they don’t miss out on it. The Solar Eclipse June 2021 will be taking place on 10th June 2021. The celestial event will start around 1:42 pm IST and conclude at 6:41 pm. This will be an annular solar eclipse that will show a ring of fire during the eclipse.

Where will it be visible?

Along with date and time, the Solar Eclipse is also visible only in few specific geographic areas. The June 2021 Solar Eclipse will not be visible in the entire country; it will only be seen from some parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from these areas in India, the Solar Eclipse will also be visible from parts of Parts of Canada, Greenland, and Russia. As per a report published by NASA, cities like New York, Washington DC, London, and Toronto will be able to witness a partial eclipse.

For those, who plan to witness Surya Grahan 2021 in person, It is not advisable to view the eclipse with the naked eye as it can cause serious damage to the eyes. Therefore, people should take adequate measures and use protective solar eclipse-viewing glasses.

Solar Eclipse 2021 Live Stream

Thanks to the gift of technology, skygazers who cannot travel to these areas to witness this event can watch it live via livestream on different websites and YouTube Channels. The website timeanddate.com has published the live stream link which people can tune in to on June 10 to watch the eclipse. There are many other social media channels as well where the Surya Grahan June 2021 will be streamed live.

What is ‘Ring of Fire’ Phenomenon which happens with Solar Eclipse?

One of the most awaited phenomenon to witness during a Solar Eclipse is the ‘Ring of Fire’. This phenomenon occurs during an annular solar eclipse when the moon covers the sun's center, leaving the sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire" or annulus around the moon. However, as per drikpanchang.com the Solar Eclipse of 10th June will have a magnitude of 0.97 – which means that the shadow of the Moon would cover only 97% of the Sun. Despite this, during the annularity phase of the eclipse, the shadow of the Moon would coincide with the centre of the Sun to form a circular ring around the Sun. The ‘Ring of Fire’ as part of Surya Grahan 2021 is expected to last for 3 minutes and 40 seconds in total.