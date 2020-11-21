Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 16 November to 21 November 2020

Delhi Government reduces wedding guests to 50

Delhi Government Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a media briefing on November 17, 2020 announced to reduce the number of wedding guests to 50, from 200 earlier. The Government also announced that it might lockdown a few markets in the national capital in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Nitish Kumar sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar, Chief of Janata Dal United (JDU), took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on November 16, 2020 for the 7th time. Kumar was administered the oath by Governor Phagu Chauhan in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

Bharat Biotech begins COVAXIN phase III trials

Bharat Biotech on November 16, 2020 announced the beginning of third phase of trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN. The COVAXIN clinical trials are conducted by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Chapare Virus can be transmitted from human to human: CDC

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States recently announced that the Chapare Virus can transmit from human to human. The deadly virus causes haemorrhagic fever like Ebola. Know all about the deadly Chapare virus here including its symptoms.

FIFA cancels U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021; India to host tournament in 2022

India will now host the U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2022. The development comes after the Bureau of FIFA Council cancelled the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2021 on November 17, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau has also cancelled the Women’s U-20 World Cup.

First Gaganyaan flight to be launched by end of 2021

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently announced that the first crewless Gaganyaan Flight will be launched by end of 2021. The first Gaganyaan flight was set to be launched in 2020, however, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic delayed its launch. ISRO also looks forward to launch 2nd crewless Gaganyaan Flight in 2022.

Pakistani Court sentences jail term of 10 years to Hafiz Saeed

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Pakistan recently sentenced 10 years jail term to Hafiz Saeed, the Chief of Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD), for his involvement in two terror funding-related cases. Currently, Saeed is lodged at the Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine likely to be available for public by April 2021

The Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available for general public by April 2021, as per the announcement made by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, on November 19, 2020. Moreover, every Indian is likely to get vaccinated by 2024 against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC postponed Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 to 2023

The ICC has postponed the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022 to February 9-26, 2023. Earlier, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in 2021; however, the tournament got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Booker Prize 2020 awarded to Douglas Stuart for his novel 'Shuggie Bain'

UK's Booker Prize 2020 has been awarded to British writer Douglas Stuart for his debut novel 'Shuggie Bain'. The UK Booker Prize 2020 winner was announced virtually on November 19, 2020 during a live-streamed award ceremony in London.