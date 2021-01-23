Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 18 January to 23 January 2021

India Innovation Index 2020: Know how is it calculated for ranking of States/UTs?

NITI Aayog & Institute for Competitiveness jointly released the India Innovation Index 2020 on January 20, 2021, ranking States and UTs on the basis of innovative capabilities. Check here the methodology used for calculating the Index and also know the indicators based on which states are ranked.

Image of galaxy cluster Abell 370 shared by NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared the picture of galaxy cluster Abell 370 on January 19, 2021 on its social media accounts - Twitter and Instagram. This image depicts a massive cluster of galaxies located around 4.9 billion light-years away from the Earth.

Foundation stone of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II laid

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two metro projects in Gujarat virtually on January 18, 2021. The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project will help introduce ‘Mass Rapid Transit Systems’ and will be implemented by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

COVID-19 detected in ice cream in China

In a recent development, the novel Coronavirus was found in an ice cream in China, first-ever such instance wherein someone contracted Coronavirus from an ice cream. Following this, the ice cream producer Daqiaodao Food Company of Tianjin region got sealed and its ice cream cartons were recalled.

23rd January observed as Parakram Diwas

India observed January 23, 2021 as 'Parakram Diwas', commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The government will now observe the day every year 'Parakram Diwas' for inspiring the youth to act courageously in events of adversities.

Bhawana Kanth becomes first woman pilot to participate in Republic Day 2021

Bhawana Kanth has become the first woman fighter pilot who will take part in the parade of Republic Day 2021 on 26th January. Bhawana will display mock-ups of light combat helicopter, Light Combat Aircraft (LAC) and Sukhoi-30 fighter plane as a part of Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau.

UNOCT launched program to counter terrorist threats

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) launched a program on January 19, 2021 in partnership with other agencies to counter the terrorist threats. The program will enable the UN member countries in dealing with this menace.

India starts COVID-19 vaccines supply to 6 countries

India on January 20, 2021 began the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to 6 countries - Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives and Seychelles. The government also awaits the approvals for supply of vaccines from Afghanistan, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Joe Biden became United States' 46th President

Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 took oath as the 46th President of the United States at the US Capitol along with Kamala Harris who took oath as a Vice-President. Harris becomes the first Asian-American & African-American female to hold this position.

India to play a constructive role at the UNSC

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti recently during the briefing of UN Security Council on Syria stated that India is ready to play a constructive role at the UNSC to end the Syrian conflict. Tirumurti also requested the international community to provide assistance to Syria to fight COVID-19 and rebuild its infrastructure.