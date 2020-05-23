Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 18 May to 23 May 2020

Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank's Board

Alibaba founder Jack Ma resigned from the Board of Directors of Softbank. His resignation will become effective on June 25, 2020, the day when the SoftBank will hold the annual shareholder meeting . Ma has served the SoftBank group for around 13 years.

Lockdown 4.0: States to decide Red, Orange, Green Zones

The nationwide lockdown has been extended up to May 31, 2020 by the government after analysing the current situation of COVID-19 in India. This time, the government has allowed certain relaxations and continue with a few restrictions as before in containment zones. The MHA has issued new Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be followed by all states and UTs.

Privatisation of PSUs: 4 PSUs to be retained in Strategic Sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the Privatisation of PSUs in Non-strategic sectors, under the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore. The Government has decided to retain maximum of four PSUs in Strategic Sectors.

Moderna Coronavirus vaccine shows positive response

Coronavirus Vaccine named ‘mRNA-1273’ has become the first to show positive response against the COVID-19. The vaccine has been developed by US-based biotechnology firm Moderna Inc. The vaccine showed positive results by stimulating immune response against the SARS-CoV-2.

Benjamin Netanyahu led government of Israel sworn into office

Benjamin Netanyahu led government has been sworn into Israel’s office, putting an end to divisive politics and three deadlock elections conducted in last one and a half years. This marks the beginning of fifth term of Netanyahu.

Kalapani-Lipulekh Dispute: Why was it in News?

Nepal cabinet recently approved the new map showing Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as its territories, instigating Kalapani-Lipulekh territorial dispute between India & Nepal. Kalapani and Lipulekh are one of the main reasons beind the Indo-Nepal border controversy.

Cyclone Amphan hits Odisha & West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan recently made landfall in Odisha and West Bengal, devastating the areas and damaging the properties. The cyclone has been one of fiercest cyclones of a century at Bay of Bengal. In West Bengal, cyclonic storm had hit near the Sundarbans.

AAI Guidelines for Domestic Travel: Do's and Don'ts

Airport Authority of India (AAI) Guidelines are out for the safe domestic travel. The guidelines state detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by passengers and crew for boarding the domestic flight. The flights will begin from May 25, 2020.

Sun enters state of ‘Solar Minimum’

The Sun has entered into the 'Solar Minimum' state and will soon go deep into the period of sunshine recession, as per space agencies. The Solar minimum is currently ongoing and is a deep one.

US President announces to withdraw from Open Skies treaty

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US would soon withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty after nearly 18 years. The treaty signed with Russia in 2002 was aimed at enhancing military transparency. The Treaty was signed by 35 signatories.

KKR-Jio deal: Know everything here

KKR becomes the fifth global firm to invest in Reliance Jio platforms. KKR will be investing Rs 11367 crore in Jio for 2.32 percent stake in a fully diluted basis. This is fifth such investment deal with Jio in last 30 days followed by Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity and General Atlantic.