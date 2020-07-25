Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 20 July to 25 July 2020

UAE launches 'Hope' space mission to explore Mars

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first Arab nation to launch space mission to explore Mars. The mission named 'Hope' aims to explore and study the atmosphere of the red planet.

Government launches Plasma Donation Campaign at AIIMS Delhi

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the Plasma Donation Campaign at AIIMS Delhi in association with the Delhi Police. The campaign has been launched to invite plasma donations of patients who recovered from COVID-19 for the treatment of Coronavirus.

Delhi Government approves Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved the new scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration to all the beneficiaries. The scheme named as Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana will be implemented along with the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ Scheme of Union Government in the national capital.

COVAXIN Human Trials started: When will it be available?

Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have jointly developed the "COVAXIN", India's indigenous vaccine for treatment of Coronavirus. The clinical trials of the vaccine have begun already under Phase 1 to make sure that the vaccine is safe for human use.

Amarnath Yatra 2020 cancelled due to Coronavirus

The Amarnath Yatra 2020 has been cancelled by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board amid the spread of novel Coronavirus. However, the traditional rituals of the Yatra will be carried out by the shrine board. The decision was taken during Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's meeting that was headed by its Chairman and Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu.

Government extends Work from home for IT, BPO firms

The Central Government has officially extended the Work From Home deadline till December 31, 2020 for the IT and BPO companies amid the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, the deadline was set to end on July 31, 2020. Currently, 85% workforce is doing Work from home.

Government approves permanent commission of women in Indian Army

The Union Government has approved the permanent commission of women in Indian Army with an aim to empower women to serve larger roles in Indian Army. The Government order states that Short Service Commissioned (SSC) female officers will get permanent commission in all 10 streams of the army.

Kakrapar Power Plant 3 achieves Criticality: Know what it means

The Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant 3 achieved ‘criticality’ on July 22. The achievement was lauded by PM Narendra Modi who called it a "trailblazer" for such future fleets. Know here the significance and importance of the Kakrapar 3 plant.

MHA issues advisory for celebrations of Independence Day 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory for Independence Day 2020 celebrations in the country. The Ministry has directed all the government offices, all states and governors to avoid congregation of public and asked them to follow all safety protocols.

IPL 2020 Schedule released: IPL starts from September 19

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 scheduled announced by IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel. The IPL will start from September 19, 2020 in the UAE and the finals will be held on November 8, 2020.