Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 24 August to 29 August 2020

Finance Ministry exempts companies with up to Rs 40 lakh turnover from GST

Finance Ministry has exempted businesses with up to Rs 40 lakh annual turnover from the GST. Earlier, businesses with Rs 20 lakh turnover were exempted from the GST tax. Also, companies with up to Rs 1.5 crore turnover can now select for Composition Scheme by paying 1% tax only.

ICMR states India to soon have its own vaccine portal

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that India will have its own vaccine portal soon as soon as the portal is developed. The portal will serve as a repository of information regarding the vaccine development in India. The portal will now be launched by September first week by ICMR itself.

Scientists detect first case of Coronavirus re-infection in Hong Kong man

The scientists of University of Hong Kong have detected the first case of COVID-19 re-infection in a 33 year old Hong Kong man. The man got Coronavirus infection four months after first being infected. Scientists found that Coronavirus strains were different both the times.

Unlock 4: Government may reopen metro & local trains

The Central Government might announce the reopening of Metro and local train services its its Unlock 4.0 guidelines. It is also likely that government may also allow functioning of single screen theatres and auditoriums.

RBI forecasts India’s growth at (-) 4.5% for FY 2020-21

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected that India's may grow at (-) 4.5% in 2020-21. The RBI's annual report has stated that the global economy is likely to witness growth rate of around (-) 6.0% - (-) 7.6%.

WHO declares Africa as free from polio

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the entire Africa as polio free. In this regard, Africa Regional Certification Commission certified 47 nations of Africa as free from Polio.

Government adds 7 new circles to Archaeological Survey of India

The Union Ministry of Culture has created and added 7 new circles for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). These are Rajkot, Jhansi, Jabalpur, Raiganj, Trichy, Meerut & Hampi. With this, the total number of ASI circles comes to 36 in India.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer submits resignation

TikTok Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kevin Mayer has resigned from his post just less than 3 months after his appointment to the post. For now, General Manager of TikTok North America, Vanessa Pappas take his position as the interim head of the company.

IAF to soon formally induct Rafale fighter jets

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct Rafale fighter jets into Indian Air Force on September 10, 2020 at Ambala airbase, Haryana. The Rafale induction ceremony will also be attended by French Defence Minister Florence Parly. India received 5 Rafale fighter jets from France on July 29, 2020.

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe resigns due to declining health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned from his position on August 28, 2020 due to his declining health. However, he did not name his successor while stepping down. The long-serving Japan's Prime Minister has been combating chronic disease named 'ulcerative colitis' for many years. He was set to retire in September 2021.