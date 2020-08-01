Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 27 July to 1 August 2020

ICC Super League 2020 begins in England

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020 begins in Southampton, England. The super league will be played among the world champions. The tournament was inaugurated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 27, 2020. The league will decide the qualification of teams for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India bans 47 more Chinese apps

Indian Government banned 47 Chinese apps more in addition to the 59 apps banned earlier. All these 47 apps are clones of the 59 apps banned earlier. The apps were banned by the Union Telecom Ministry. The Government will soon release the list of all banned Chinese apps soon.

Government to restrict Chinese Telecom Equipment

Centre is planning to implement restrict the use of Chinese Telecom Equipment. For this purpose, the Central Government will use the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE). The use of MTCTE will help prevent Indian private telecom companies from buying the Chinese Telecom equipment.

West Bengal Lockdown extended till 31 August

West Bengal Government extended the biweekly lockdown till 31st August 2020 with an aim to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, there will be complete shutdown across the state for two days in every week till August 31.

Government renames HRD Ministry as Ministry of Education, launches NEP 2020

The Union HRD Ministry has been renamed as the of Union Ministry of Education. The official announcement regarding this was made by the Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. The Union Cabinet has also approved the new National Education Policy 2020 with an aim to reform the higher education sector.

Rafale Fighter Jets from France land in India at IAF Ambala air base

Five Rafale Fighter Aircraft have landed in India on July 29, 2020 at Ambala air base. The Rafale Jets flew off were welcomed with a water cannon salute. All the pilots of these Rafale aircraft were received by IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

MHA issues Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: Know What's open & Closed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued Unlock 3.0 Guidelines, allowing re-opening of gyms and yoga institutes located outside the containment zones from August 5, 2020. The MHA also extended the lockdown till August 31, 2020 in the containment zones of the country.

US Congressional Committee passes Bill to promote legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. & Mahatma Gandhi

The congressional committee of the US has passed the Bill to promote the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. The Bill has been framed by Civil rights activist John Lewis with an aim to establish exchange pact between the US and India.

7th Pay Commission: Govt to provide pension to Central Govt employees getting retired during COVID

The central government will now provide the provisional pension to all the central government employees retiring during the COVID pandemic till the issue of Pension Payment Order (PPO) and completion of other formalities.

Government suspends International commercial flights till August 31

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the International commercial flights further till August 31, 2020. However, only flights approved by DGCA and the international all-cargo flights will continue to operate.