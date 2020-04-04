Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 30 March to 4 April 2020
PM-CARES Fund created for COVID-19: Check process & account link
The Central Government has developed the PM-CARES Fund, a public charitable trust, to offer help and relief to people affected by COVID-19. The PM Cares Fund accepts the smallest of donations; people can contribute in any denomination in the fund. The fund is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and includes Members such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The new COVID-19 theory that is doing rounds on the internet is whether the Coronavirus a bioweapon unleashed by China. Though the US petitioners have filed a lawsuit demanding USD 20 trillion against China for using Coronavirus bio-weapon, the scientists decline the theory stating that scientifically such theory cannot be proved.
Full list of state-wise COVID-19 cases in India
Over 2000 people are infected with the deadly coronavirus in India so far with over 50 deaths. Get here all the details of state-wise numbers of COVID-19 cases in India. As per the tally, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases have been witnessed in Maharashtra and Kerala.
US renews nuclear restrictions on Iran for 60 days
The Bank Consolidation plan wherein 10 PSU banks have been merged into 4 came into effect from April 1, 2020. In one of the mergers, the United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce are merged with the Punjab National Bank.
Coronavirus Pandemic worst crisis after World War 2: UN Chief Antonia Guterres
As per the United Nations Chief Antonia Guterres, the COVID-19 outbreak is the worst ever crisis after the World War 2 in the global history. The Coronavirus outbreak has not only threatened public health, but has also brought in global economic recession.
Coronavirus: Unknown things about Covid-19 Pandemic
The Coronavirus outbreak has engulfed the whole world into slowdown. Though there is a plethora of data available on COVID-19 on the internet, people are still unaware about several facts on Coronavirus pandemic. Know unknown things about the COVID-19 here.
Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy launched for COVID-19
Insurance regulator IRDAI on April 1, 2020 launched the Arogya Sanjeevani insurance policy for the COVID-19. As per the policy, the standard health insurance policies of all the insurance companies will cover Coronavirus hospitalisation expenses.
PM Modi asks people to switch off lights on April 5 at 9 PM & light Diyas, candles for 9 minutes
Tony Lewis, co-inventor of Duckworth- Lewis Method, passes away
The co-inventor of Duckworth-Lewis Method, Tony Lewis passed away on April 1, 2020. Lewis devised the Duckworth-Lewis method along with Frank Duckworth for settling cricket matches affected by weather such as rain.