Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 30 March to 4 April 2020

PM-CARES Fund created for COVID-19: Check process & account link

The Central Government has developed the PM-CARES Fund, a public charitable trust, to offer help and relief to people affected by COVID-19. The PM Cares Fund accepts the smallest of donations; people can contribute in any denomination in the fund. The fund is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and includes Members such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The new COVID-19 theory that is doing rounds on the internet is whether the Coronavirus a bioweapon unleashed by China. Though the US petitioners have filed a lawsuit demanding USD 20 trillion against China for using Coronavirus bio-weapon, the scientists decline the theory stating that scientifically such theory cannot be proved.

Full list of state-wise COVID-19 cases in India

Over 2000 people are infected with the deadly coronavirus in India so far with over 50 deaths. Get here all the details of state-wise numbers of COVID-19 cases in India. As per the tally, the maximum number of COVID-19 cases have been witnessed in Maharashtra and Kerala.

