Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 6 April to 11 April 2020

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Tiger at New York’s Zoo

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo of New York recently tested positive for Coronavirus. The tiger contracted the highly contagious virus from his caretaker. This is the first ever case of human to animal transmission of COVID-19. Following the incident, all the Indian Zoos have been put on high alert and have been asked to monitor animals through the CCTV.

ICMR approves use of TB machines for Coronavirus tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently approved the use of TrueNat machines for conducting the tests of Coronavirus, The TruNat machine is the diagnostic machine used for conducting the tests for Tuberculosis (TB). The machine tests the samples of throat and nasal swab and gives out result in 30 minutes to an hour.

NASA announces it mission to land human on moon by 2024

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced its ambitious ‘Artemis Program’ to land human on moon by 2024. The US space agency has been working on this program constantly with an aim to build a Artemis Base Camp.

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst ever coral bleaching

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffered the worst-ever coral bleaching due to the increasing ocean temperature. This was stated by the Professor Terry Hughes of James Cook University. This is the third mass bleaching spread over 2300 km reef.

China ends 76-days Wuhan lockdown

On April 8, 2020, China lifted its 76-days long lockdown in Wuhan city. The lockdown was imposed with an aim to stop the spread of novel Coronavirus. The lockdown has proved to be an effective measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Wuhan city was the first epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic.

UP Districts Lockdown: What will Open and will be Closed?

Fifteen districts of Uttar Pradesh have been sealed amid the outbreak of Coronavirus with effect from April 9, 2020. The districts which have been completely sealed are Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bareilly, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Firozabad, Basti, Bulandshahr, Maharajganj, Shamli, and Sitapur.

Biofortified carrot developed by a Farmer Scientist

Shri Vallabhbhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya, a farmer scientists has developed a biofortified carrot, 'Madhuban gajar'. This biofortified carrot has high Beta-Carotene and iron and has been planted in 200 hectares land in Junagarh, Gujarat.

COVID-19 hotspots in India identified

Indian authorities have begun with identifying the Coronavirus Hotspots. Recently, the authorities identified 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh and over 10 hotspots of Delhi as areas of high alert, following which these areas were sealed completly on the midnight of April 8, 2020.

Convalescent Plasma Therapy: How does it work?

The ICMR recently approved the trials of Convalescent Plasma Therapy for the Coronavirus treatment in India. Under the approval, the plasma therapy will only be used to treat critically-ill patients of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under plasma therapy, the infected patients are infused with blood plasma of the recovered patient.

Government waives off Customs Duty on COVID-19 test kits, surgical masks, PPE

Government recently waived off the customs duty on COVID-19 test kits, ventilators, surgical masks and PPE - Personal Protection Equipment. The Government has extended the waiver till September 30, 2020.