Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 6 July to 11 July 2020

Elyments: India's first social media app launched

Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated "Elyments", India’s first social media app. This super app enables users to have personal interaction as well as group interactions, Users can make free video or audio calls through this app that has been developed under Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Bubonic Plague outbreak in China: Know All About it

A suspected case of Bubonic Plague has been reported from Northern China's city on July 5, 2020. After the news of the plague came out, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Bayannur issued level III warning in order to prevent and control the plague.

Registration begins for COVID-19 Vaccine trials in India

Indian institutions have started the registrations to conduct the human trials of Coronavirus vaccines in India namely, COVAXIN and ZyCov-D. The trials began following the directions given by ICMR and approval granted by the DGCI. The COVAXIN is developed jointly by ICMR & Bharat Biotech and the other vaccine, ZyCov-D Vaccine has been developed by Zydus Cadila.

Himachal Pradesh first state with LPG connections in every house

HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced that all the households in Himachal Pradesh now have LPG gas connections. With this, Himachal becomes the first indian state to achieve this milestone. Free gas connections were provided to all women in the state for free.

International cricket resumed after 116 days

International cricket has resumed after nearly 120 days of being suspended amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. The games began with the England vs West Indies test series by taking proper precautionary measures. The last match of cricket was witnessed between Austalia and New Zealand on March 13.

Full list of Containment Zones in West Bengal: What are Containment Zones & Buffer Zones?

Strict lockdown has been imposed in West Bengal in all the containment zones to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown was imposed after merger of containment zones and buffer zones. Know here what are containment and Buffer Zones.

89 Mobile Apps banned in Indian army: Get full list

A total of 89 apps have been banned by the Indian Army for all the personnels. The army has asked all the personnels to delete these apps. Among the banned 89 apps, some of them are Facebook, Instagram, PUBG, Tik Tok, Snapchat, ShareIt, POPXO, Zoom, Tinder and Bumble.

Railways proposes 151 trains to be run by private operators

Railways Ministry has proposed 151 trains to be operated by private firms over 109 Origin Destinations (OD). These new 151 trains will run additionally to the existing trains on routes with higher demand for trains.

UP Lockdown: Strict lockdown imposed till July 13

Statewide lockdown has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh from 10th to 13th July to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus and other diseases. All the markets and offices will remain closed and only the essential services will be available for people.

Rewa Solar Power Project in MP inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project of 750 MW. The plant will be providing electricity to industries in Rewa as well as to Delhi Metro.