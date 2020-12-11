Top 5 Current Affairs: 11 December 2020

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time Person of the Year 2020

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been named as "Person of the Year" 2020 by Time magazine. Biden and Harris got featured in Top 10 most-tweeted-about people globally, wherein, Biden fetched the second spot and Harris was on the tenth position, the only woman on the list.

India-Myanmar 5th Bilateral Meeting held on Drug Control Cooperation

India and Myanmar on December 10, 2020 held the 5th Bilateral Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation virtually. The meeting was held between the Central Committee on Drug Abuse Control of Myanmar and Narcotics Control Bureau of India. Indian delegation was led by Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau, Rakesh Asthana.

Israel-Morocco peace deal: Morocco normalises relations with Israel

Morocco normalises its relations with Israel with the help of the United States. With this, Morocco has become the fourth Arab nation to reach the peace deal with Israel this year. The information was shared by US President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Madagascar to host Indian Ocean Island Games 2023

Madagascar replaces Maldives to host the Indian Ocean Island Games 2023. Maldives requested the organisers to push back the tournament from 2023 to 2025; however, the organizers decided to prevent the gap of 6 years between the editions of the games. The event was scheduled to be held in 2019, however due to the ongoing pandemic, the organisers postponed the games to 2023.

PM Narendra Modi, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hold first summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2020 held the first virtual summit with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to discuss bilateral cooperation between both the nations. This was the first ever virtual bilateral summit between India and Uzbekistan.