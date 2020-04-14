Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 April 2020

Lockdown extended till May 3, PM Modi hints at graded easing after April 20

PM Narendra Modi on April 14, 2020 announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020 to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the lockdown was scheduled to end on April 14 itself. While addressing the nation, the Prime Minister announced a few relaxations for daily wage workers who are the worst affected due to this much needed lockdown.

PM Modi announces 7 Promises to combat Coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to kepp up the seven promises announced by him while extending the lockdown till May 3, 2020. These seven promises, 'Saptapadi' include taking care of elderly; following the rules of lockdown and social distancing; increasing the immunity; downloading Aarogya Setu app; helping poor; compassion towards colleagues and respecting the doctors.

Indian Railways, Airlines suspend services till May 3

Indian Railways as well as airlines have suspended their passenger services till May 3, 2020, the last date of lockdown. The decision was undertaken in the light of rising COVID-19 cases in India. The announcement regarding this was made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on its official twitter account.

Centre develops 20 control rooms to address migrant workers' plight

The Central Government has built 20 control rooms to address issued related to migrant workers and wage-related concerns amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The control rooms have been developed by the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment. The main aim behind the control rooms is to deal with the challenges and hardships faced by daily wage and migrant workers.

32 crore Indians benefitted under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

Over 32 crore poor and needy people have been benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package (PMGKP) so far. As on April 13, 2020, the financial assistance of Rs 29352 crore has been provided under the scheme. The amount has been directly credited into the accounts of 32 crore people during the Coronavirus lockdown.