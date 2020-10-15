Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 October 2020

Cabinet approves special package under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana for J&K, Ladakh

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved special package for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories worth Rs 520 crore for 5 years till 2023-24. The package has been approved under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on a demand driven basis

Director-General Shipping notified as National Authority for Ships Recycling

The Central government notified that the Director-General of Shipping will now act as the National Authority for Ships Recycling under Recycling of Ships Act, 2019. The notification came on October 15, 2020. The Director-General Shipping will now be an apex body that will administer and supervise activities related to recycling of the ships.

Pakistan and China re-elected to UNHRC

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on October 12, 2020 elected 15 countries as members of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) including China, Pakistan, Russia and 12 others. These countries will serve as members of UNHRC for three years with effect from January 1, 2021.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres reopened from 15 October with 50% capacity

The Government has reopened all the Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes across India from October 15, 2020. These theatres and halls will be allowed to operate with only 50 percent seating capacity. However, the cinema halls and theatres falling under the containment zones will remain shut.

India re-elected as President & France re-elected as Co-president of ISA

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has announced that India and France have been re-elected as President and Co-President of International Solar Alliance (ISA), respectively. They will serve the position for a period of 2 years.