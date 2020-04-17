Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 April 2020

Can Coronavirus spread through food?

In the backdrop of Pizza Delivery boy getting infected with COVID-19 and 72 families being put to quarantine, what raises concerns is whether Coronavirus spreads through food. As per the health agency WHO, if proper food hygiene is followed, Coronavirus transmission through food can be prevented. The WHO lists some measures for the safer food intake. Have a look at these measures in this article.

GBRC Scientists successfully sequence the whole genome of Coronavirus

A team of Indian Scientists at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) successfully decode the whole genome sequence of the novel Coronavirus. The Gandhinagar-based GBRC is the first Indian Government laboratory to achieve this milestone. This achievement will help the scientists in their research on COVID-19 pandemic.

NASA discovers habitable zone planet 300 light years away

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope has discovered an Earth-sized planet in a habitable zone around a star that could support liquid water. The exoplanet, named as Kepler-1649c, was discovered by a team of of transatlantic scientists. The findings are based on the data provided by Kepler as well as Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

India removes ban on export of Paracetamol formulations

The Central Government recently removed the ban on the export of formulations that are made from Paracetamol. The information was shared in a notification released by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The formulations including the fixed-dose combinations will now be made available with immediate effect for export purpose.

RBI reduces Reverse Repo Rate to 3.75 percent

RBI Governor Shaktikant Das during his live address on April 17, 2020 reduced the Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent. The move would benefit the Reserve Bank of India with the absorption of Rs 6.9 lakh crore