Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 August 2020

4th BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group Meeting: Members discussed Darknet misuse & Other Issues

4th BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group held its 4th Meeting on August 12, 2020. The group discussed the misuse of darknet and other technologies for drug trafficking. During the meeting, India side asked for sharing of real time information among the BRICS nation including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Satya Pal Malik appointed as Governor of Meghalaya

Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Goa, has been appointed as the Meghalaya Governor, succeeding Tathagata Roy. Roy completed his 5-year tenure by serving as Tripura Governor for 3 years and the Governor of Meghalaya for the remaining two years. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been asked to perform duties of Goa Governor for the time being.

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner of India, appointed as ADB Vice President

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner of India to join the Phillippines-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) as its Vice- President in September 2020. Earlier on 15th July 2020, Lavasa was appointed as the Vice President of Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Dream11 wins bid of IPL title sponsorship for Rs 222 crores

Fantasy Sports Platform Dream11 has won the bid of IPL 2020 title sponsorship for Rs 222 crores, outbidding Tata Sons, Byju's and Unacademy. The announcement regarding this was made by IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel.

Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, 2 others recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020

The National Sports Awards Committee recommended cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis champion Manika Batra and Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020.