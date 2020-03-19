Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 March 2020

NCC Certificate holding candidates to get bonus marks in CAPF exams: Central Government

The Central Government recently announced that the NCC certificate holders will now get bonus marks in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) recruitment exams. The decision is aimed at boosting the participation of Indian youth in the National Cadet Corps- NCC. The decision would now be applicable for the direct recruitment exams for Constable and Sub Inspector posts in armed forces.

Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: India bans all international flights till March 29 as COVID-19 cases rise to 167

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India rose to around 170 with a total of four deaths so far. One new death due to Covid-19 virus was on March 19, 2020 reported from Punjab. In the wake of increasing cases of the deadly virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on March 19. As per Union Health Ministry, there has been no evidence of community transmission of Coronavirus.

Nirbhaya case: 4 convicts to be hanged on 20 March at 5.30 am

All the four convicts of Nirbhaya case will be hanged till death on March 20, 2020 at 5:30 am. Earlier on March 19, 2020, Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed all the pleas seeking stay order against the execution of Nirbhaya case convicts.

Supreme Court removes minister from Manipur cabinet

The Supreme Court recently passed an order for removal of Thounaojam Shyamkumar Singh, Manipur’s Forest Minister, from the state cabinet. The apex court also banned the Minister from entering the State Legislative Assembly.

Delhi Government launches Advocate Welfare Scheme

The Delhi Government recently launched 'Chief Minister's Advocate Welfare Scheme'. Eligible Delhi lawyers can avail of the benefits of the scheme from March 21, 2020. Practicing lawyers who are registered with the Delhi Bar Council and those who advocate-voters of Delhi will be eligible to apply for this scheme.