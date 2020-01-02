Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 January 2020

UNICEF terms past decade as ‘Deadly’ with 1,70,000 grave violations against children

As per the year-end report of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the past decade has been termed as a ‘Deadly Decade’ for children. Over 1,70,000 grave violations against the children have been reported since 2010. These violations were prevalent in countries facing heavy-armed conflicts such as Syria, Yemen, Congo and Ukraine. The number of attacks on children has increased by almost three-fold in the last decade.

India welcomes 67385 babies on New Year's day, the highest number in the world

On the first day of New Year 2020, India recorded the highest births worldwide. A total of 67,385 babies were born on January 1, 2020. As per the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), 3,92,078 children were across the globe on 1 January. India is followed by its neighbouring country China, which saw the birth of 46,299 children.

General Bipin Rawat takes charge as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat assumed charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India on January 1, 2020. With this, General Rawat will now act as the principal military advisor to the Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh. The CDS is a four-star post that has been created recently.

ISRO in 2020: Second spaceport to be established in Tamil Nadu for small satellites

ISRO chief K Sivan recently announced the missions planned by the Indian Space Research Organization for the year 2020. The ISRO has planned 25 missions for 2020, among which, a spaceport will be built at Tamil Nadu for small satellites.

RBI launches 'MANI' app to assist visually challenged to identify currency notes

Reserve Bank of India recently launched ‘MANI’ app with an aim to enable the visually challenged people to identify the denomination of currency notes. The app was launched by the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.