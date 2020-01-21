Top 5 Current Affairs: 21 January 2020

One Nation One Ration Card Scheme to be implemented from 1 June

The government will implement One Nation One Ration Card Scheme across India with effect from June 1, 2020. Through this One Nation One Ration Card, beneficiaries will be allowed to avail of benefits from any part of the country. As of now, the scheme is operational in just 12 states.

Who is Gita Gopinath? What is IMF’s forecast for Indian economy?

India-born Gita Gopinath made the headlines on January 20, 2020 by presenting the latest update of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the World Economic Outlook. The IMF has reduced the growth forecasts of India in 2019 to 4.8 percent and to 5.8 percent in 2020. Gita Gopinath is the Chief Economist of IMF. Gopinath has predicted slow economic growth of emerging market economies including India for the next two years.

Arjun Munda elected as President of Archery Association of India

Arjun Munda was on January 18, 2020 elected as the President of Archery Association of India (AAI) in fair & smooth elections held in presence of three observers. These observers were from World Archery, Indian Olympic Association and the Union Sports Ministry. Arjun won a clear majority against his rival BVP Rao.

Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated NIC TechConclave 2020 event

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on January 21, 2020 inaugurated ‘NIC TechConclave 2020’ event at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, New Delhi. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) is organising this second edition of the event.

Indian Air Force inducts 1st squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft

Indian Air Force on January 20, 2020 inducted the first squadron of Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft. The squadron named as 'Tigersharks' is armed with BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile that is capable of striking over 300 KM far away target.