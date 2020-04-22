Top 5 Current Affairs: 22 April 2020

India ranks 142 in World Press Freedom Index 2020

World Press Freedom Index has ranked India 142 out of 180. Reporters without borders released the report on April 21. The analysis by the nonprofit organisation acknowledged no reported murders of journalists in India in 2019 which shows the improvement in the security system in India. Reporters without borders is a non-profit organisation that works to promote independent, free, and pluralistic journalism.

Iran launches its first military satellite

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps announced in a statement that Iran has launched its first military satellite on April 22, 2020. The satellite names ‘Noor’ was launched in the early morning from the central desert. The news of the successful launch and that satellite has reached the orbit was reported.

Facebook invests Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio Platform

Facebook announced the investment of Rs. 43,474 crores in Reliance Jio for 9.99% stake on April 22, 2020, making it the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the tech sector. The investment now values Jio platforms at Rs. 4.62 lakh crore. This step will help in achieving the ambitious plan of making India digital.

Oxford develops potential COVID-19 vaccine

Oxford University in London has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and the first human trials will begin from April 23, 2020. UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Matt Hancock shared this information during a press briefing on the government’s Twitter handle. He assured that the nation is providing all the essential support to the vaccine development teams at Imperial College and Oxford University.

Violence against healthcare workers will lead to 7 years of jail term

An ordinance proposing new amendments to the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987 has been approved by the Union Cabinet on April 22, 2020. The amendment ensures the safety of healthcare workers and to end violence against them. It includes the imprisonment of guilty from 6 months to 7 years. The Union Minister Prakash Javadekar shared the news while briefing the media after a cabinet meeting.