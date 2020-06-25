Top 5 Current Affairs: 25 June 2020

India's first Cricket World Cup lifted on this day in 1983

India lifted its first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup on June 25 in the year 1983. 37 years ago, India made history by lifting its Cricket World Cup by defeating West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's Cricket Ground, England. Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team managed to score only 183 runs that were enough to beat the West Indies.

Indian Railways announces 8 lakh jobs for migrant workers

Indian Railways on June 24, 2020 announced to generate 8 lakh jobs for the migrant workers in the coming 125 days. The employment will be created in several infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore. Railways Ministry has directed zonal railways to speed up ongoing infrastructural projects across 6 states under Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan.

Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar airport as International airport

The Union Cabinet has given its approval to declare the Kushinagar airport of Uttar Pradesh as International airport. The move is expected to improve air connectivity and boost domestic and international tourism. Kushinagar Airport is located around the Buddhist Cultural sites of Lumbini, Kapilvastu and Sravasti, Uttar Pradesh.

IMF projects Indian economy to shrink by 4.5 percent in 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Indian economy is expected to contract by 4.5 percent in this fiscal amid the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown imposed earlier. The global economy is projected at -4.9% in 2020-21. This economic fall-off has been attributed to Coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns across the economies for its containment.

Iran to develop military base in Indian Ocean

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran is planning to set up its permanent military base in the Indian Ocean. Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri announced that the military base is expected to be developed by March 2021.