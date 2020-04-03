Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 April 2020

Switch off lights on April 5 at 9 PM & light candles for 9 minutes: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on April 3, 2020 asked all the Indians to switch off their lights at 9 PM on April 5, 2020 (Sunday) and light candles at 9 PM for 9 minutes. People can light candles, Diyas or even phone torchlights. However, PM Modi urged the citizens to participate from their home balconies or doorsteps and should avoid going outside or anywhere to light candles.

Duckworth- Lewis Method co-inventor Tony Lewis passes away

Tony Lewis, who co-invented the Duckworth-Lewis Method, died on April 1, 2020 at the age of 78 years. The news about his demise was shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board. Lewis along with the mathematician Frank Duckworth invented the Duckworth-Lewis method for settling the cricket matches affected due to weather such as rain.

DRDO launches new bio suit for doctors

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently developed a bio suit for the doctors and Top 5 health care professionals who are involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The bio suit is developed with seam sealing glue and will help protect the doctors from the deadly virus. In order to develop this bio suit, DRDO scientists came up with a specific type of fabric coating.

AP Government begins doorstep delivery of pensions

The Andhra Pradesh Government began distributing the pensions at their doorstep of beneficiaries from April 1, 2020. For this service, the AP government has enrolled around 2.5 lakh volunteers. This will encourage the beneficiaries to stay at their homes. Over 58 lakh pensioners will get their pensioners through this delivery service.

Women Jan Dhan accounts to be credited with Rs 500

As per the measures announced by Finance Ministry, the first installment of Rs 500 will be credited in all women Jan Dhan Yojana accounts from April 3,2020. The banks will be depositing the amount in Jan Dhan accounts of women under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package’ to help poor and needy during the lockdown.