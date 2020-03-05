Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 March 2020

Total 30 cases confirmed of Coronavirus in India

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases rose to 20 on March 5, 2020 in India. A new case of Covid-19 Coronavirus has been reported from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government has announced the closure of all primary schools till March 31, 2020 in the national capital.

Nirbhaya case: All four convicts to be hanged on March 20

The Delhi court on March 5, 2020 announced the new date of execution for all 4 convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case. The convicts will now be hanged on March 20, 2020 at 5.30 am. The fresh death warrants were issued by the additional session judge Dharmendra Rana. The move came after the court was informed by the lawyer representing the convicts that there is no legal obstruction left.

Former UN Secretary-General Javier Perez de Cuellar passes away

Peruvian two-term UN secretary-general, Javier Perez de Cuellar died on March 04, 2020 at the age of 100. He played a key role in a historic ceasefire between Iran and Iraq in 1988. He took over the role of UN secretary-general in January 1982 and had served the post for term terms till 1991. He had also served as Peru’s Ambassador to France.

Student Health Card scheme launched for school children in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu on March 5, 2020 launched the Student Health Card scheme in the Union Territory for regular medical check-ups of school children. The main purpose of the scheme is to prevent malnutrition among the poor school-going children. The J&K Government will be providing the midday meals to the needy children under the scheme.

Delhi government forms task force to tackle Coronavirus outbreak

Delhi Government on March 4, 2020 constituted the Arvind Kejriwal-led Task Force to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. The task force includes members from the concerned agencies and departments such as the Delhi Police and MCD.