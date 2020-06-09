Top 5 Current Affairs: 9 June 2020

IAF launches airborne rescue pod ARPIT for evacuation of COVID-19 patients

Indian Air Force has designed and inducted the ARPIT - Air Borne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation for evacuation of critical COVID-19 patients from isolated and remote areas. To develop this pod, the IAF used only Made-in-India products to support PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The pod has been developed at a cost of Rs 60,000.

Nepal’s controversial bill for new political map to be tabled in Parliament

Nepal’s parliament will take up the controversial amendment bill to introduce its new political map that claims Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura areas to be parts of its own territory. The map has ignited tensions between India and Nepal over their claims on these territories. India has sharply rejected the new Nepal's Map.

Andhra Pradesh launches online platform for waste management

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched the ‘Online Waste Exchange Platform’ on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2020. The platform has been developed by the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC) that works to resolve the insufficiency in the waste management.

World Bank predicts Global economy to witness deepest recession since World War II

The World Bank has projected that the Global Economy will witness the deepest ever recession since the World War II. The economy is expected to shrink by around 5.2% in 2020. This contraction in the economy is the result of shutdowns and lockdowns imposed across the world by economies to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adani Green Energy bags USD 6 billion solar bid

Adani Green Energy Ltd has bagged the world's largest solar bid of USD 6 billion. Under this project, the group will build a 8,000 MW photovoltaic (PV) power plant and will also set up a 2,000 MW domestic solar panel.