UNGA adopts India-sponsored resolution on multilingualism, mentions Hindi for first time

Latest Official Language of UN: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in a significant initiative, adopted an India-sponsored resolution on multilingualism mentioning the Hindi language for the first time. The resolution which was passed on June 10, 2022, encourages the United Nations to continue disseminating important communications and the messages in official as well as non-official languages, including in the Hindi language.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, while informing about the UN adopting resolution on multilingualism, said that this year, for the first time, the resolution has mentioned Hindi language. The UN resolution also mentions Bangla and Urdu for the very first time.

UN adopts multilingualism: Why is it significant for India?

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti said that multilingualism is recognized as a core value of the United Nations and expressed gratitude to the global body for prioritizing multilingualism. It is significant that multilingualism at the United Nations in a true sense is embraced and India will also support the UN in achieving this objective.

The step is important for India as the objective behind the adoption of the resolution by the UN is to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread the greater awareness about the global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking populations around the world.

UN Multilingualism mentions Hindi: What is India’s contribution?

India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since 2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to the mainstream and consolidating news and multimedia content in the Hindi Language.

As part of these efforts, the ‘Hindi@UN’ project was also launched in 2018 with the objective of enhancing the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi Language, and spreading greater awareness about the global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking populations around the world.

Why Multilingualism is significant for the United Nations?

Multilingualism is an essential factor in the harmonious communication among people and is an enabler of multilateral diplomacy. Multilingualism in the UN ensures effective participation of all in the Organisation’s work, as well as greater transparency and efficiencies, and better outcomes.

All UN Secretariat entities are expected to contribute actively and demonstrate their commitment to this joint endeavor.

What are the latest official languages of UN?

English, Chinese, Arabic, Russian, French, and Spanish are the six official languages of the United Nations. On the other hand, English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat.